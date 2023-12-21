Astellas Completes Acquisition of Propella Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki Okamura, “Astellas”) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Propella Therapeutics, Inc. (President and CEO: William Moore, “Propella”), and has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Astellas as of U.S. Eastern Time December 21, 2023.
Through the acquisition of Propella, Astellas has acquired PRL-02 (abiraterone decanoate), a next-generation androgen biosynthesis inhibitor being developed by Propella to treat prostate cancer. PRL-02 is a novel, long-acting prodrug* of abiraterone that, following intramuscular injection, is expected to achieve high concentrations in target tissues where the active moiety, abiraterone, is continuously released. PRL-02 may provide improved efficacy and safety compared to existing treatment options by high CYP17 lyase inhibition selectivity. PRL-02 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial and is expected to enter Phase 2a clinical trials in 2024.
Under the agreement, Astellas paid approximately US $175 million to acquire all of the outstanding common stock and equity interests in Propella.
The impact of this transaction on Astellas’ financial results in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, will be limited.
* Prodrug: drugs with increased bioavailability by utilizing metabolic reactions in the body
