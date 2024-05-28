SUBSCRIBE
Aruna Bio to Present at BIO International Convention 2024

May 28, 2024 | 
1 min read

BOSTON and ATHENS, Ga., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in neural exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative conditions, today announced that Stephen From, Chief Executive Officer of Aruna Bio, will be presenting a corporate overview at the 2024 BIO International Convention being held June 3-6, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center, California.

Conference and presentation details are as follows:

BIO International Convention – June 3-6, 2024

Format: Corporate Presentation
Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Time: 3:15 PM PT
Location: Theater 4, San Diego Convention Center, California

If you are interested in meeting with management during the conference, please register for the convention here and request to meet with Aruna by clicking this link or reach out to Aruna directly by contacting Noah Gilman, Senior Business Development Associate at ngilman@arunabio.com. For any questions, please contact your conference representative.

About Aruna Bio

Aruna Bio is revolutionizing CNS treatment with its proprietary neural exosome platform, targeting neurological conditions such as ALS, Alzheimer’s, and stroke. Their lead product, AB126, demonstrates multiple biological activities, including crossing the blood-brain barrier, neuroprotection, and reducing neuro-inflammation, with potential for broad applicability across neurological diseases. The company’s in-house cGMP facility supports their pipeline from early development to clinical trials. Aruna Bio’s strategic approach includes leveraging their platform for drug delivery and exploring combination therapies, setting a foundation for addressing unmet needs in CNS treatment.

Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


