Aruna Bio Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Method of Use for Neural Exosomes Used to Reduce Inflammation in the Brain

BOSTON and ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in neural exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative conditions, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has allowed U.S. Patent Application No. 17/238760, entitled Neural Cell Extracellular Vesicles, with method of use claims pertaining to its lead program, AB126, for the treatment of neuro-inflammatory diseases. AB126 is an exosome derived from proprietary neural stem cells and has been shown to reduce inflammation in the brain.



This patent contains broad claims for the method of using AB126 to treat multiple indications where neuroinflammation is the primary pathological driver of the neurological disease. This includes neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), prion disease, motor neuron disease (MND), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The method claims also include multiple routes of administration including intravenous, intranasal, intrathecal, intraperitoneal, oral, and direct delivery into the brain.

“We are excited to announce allowance of this method of use patent, as it validates the broad utility of our proprietary exosome platform for the treatment of neuroinflammatory conditions,” said Steven Stice, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Aruna. “As we continue to strengthen our robust patent portfolio, expanding its breadth of claims across indications and extending its protection, we are also preparing to advance in the clinic.”

Aruna Bio is revolutionizing CNS treatment with its proprietary neural exosome platform, targeting neurological conditions such as ALS, Alzheimer’s, and stroke. Their lead product, AB126, demonstrates multiple biological activities, including crossing the blood-brain barrier, neuroprotection, and reducing neuro-inflammation, with potential for broad applicability across neurological diseases. The company’s in-house cGMP facility supports their pipeline from early development to clinical trials. Aruna Bio’s strategic approach includes leveraging their platform for drug delivery and exploring combination therapies, setting a foundation for addressing unmet needs in CNS treatment.

