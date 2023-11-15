Artificial Intelligence, Part 1: Bias, Access, ROI, Potential Success and Failure

Dive into the most pressing topics impacting the biopharma industry on Denatured.

This is part one of a discussion focused upon data bias, accuracy, access and the future of AI in drug development. Topics explored are ROI, human bias, data challenges, data management plans, and human expertise.

Guests

Paul Agapow, Director of Innovation, Data Science and Strategy, GlaxoSmithKline

Mike King, Senior Director of Product and Strategy, IQVIA

Nindhana Paranthaman, Executive Medical Director, Exelixis

Moritz von Stosch, Chief Information Officer, DataHow

Host

Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

