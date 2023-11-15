SUBSCRIBE
Artificial Intelligence, Part 1: Bias, Access, ROI, Potential Success and Failure

November 15, 2023 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

This is part one of a discussion focused upon data bias, accuracy, access and the future of AI in drug development. Topics explored are ROI, human bias, data challenges, data management plans, and human expertise.

Dive into the most pressing topics impacting the biopharma industry on Denatured.

Guests
Paul Agapow, Director of Innovation, Data Science and Strategy, GlaxoSmithKline
Mike King, Senior Director of Product and Strategy, IQVIA
Nindhana Paranthaman, Executive Medical Director, Exelixis
Moritz von Stosch, Chief Information Officer, DataHow

Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

BioSpace Insights
