Verily Folds in SignalPath to Enhance Trial Efficiency and Execution

Sundry Photography/Shutterstock

Google's Verily snapped up N.C.-based SignalPath and its clinical trial management system that is expected to support its own clinical trial and evidence-based platform known as Baseline. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

SignalPath's platform is designed to improve clinical research's "ease, quality and efficiency" at trial sites. The Raleigh-based company was founded in 2014, one year before Verily (formerly Google Life Sciences) was launched by Alphabet, Inc., the parent company of Google.

SignalPath and Verily have similar goals of using state-of-the-art software to improve clinical trial efficiency. SignalPath's platform is designed to reduce fragmentation by partnering a modern software architecture with a cloud-based platform. That boosts the ability to optimize the management of a study site's clinical trials portfolio.

Verily's Baseline platform is designed to enhance clinical trial execution through improved data aggregation and analysis and flexible study options designed for decentralized and hybrid trials. Additionally, the Baseline platform is focused on the increasingly important use of real-world data, such as those generated by novel sensors and biomarkers.

By combining the capabilities of SignalPath and Baseline, clinical research sites will be provided access to a "quickly growing portfolio of resources, tools and trial opportunities that further strengthen its value proposition," the companies said in a joint statement.

Amy Abernathy, president of Clinical Studies Platforms at Verily, echoed that comment. She said joining forces with SignalPath will accelerate and scale the shared vision of the two companies, as well as increase efficiency and lower costs in clinical trials.

The combined powers of Verily and SignalPath will also provide clinical research sits with state-of-the-art technology that can bring new therapeutics and treatments to patients quickly. Abernathy, who joined Verily in June to lead the company's expansion into a full-scale clinical evidence generation platform, noted that improving clinical research sites will also provide a pathway for greater participation in clinical trial research. Prior to Verily, Abernathy was at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, where she is credited with advancing the use of Real World Evidence and catalyzing long-time changes in the way the regulatory agency uses data.

"It's our goal to modernize the way clinical trials are conducted for patients, researchers and sponsors alike. Together, we will advance digital solutions to improve ease, quality, efficiency and speed in the current clinical trial paradigm," Abernathy stated. "We are focused on the future of site-based, hybrid and decentralized clinical studies to accelerate evidence generation including drug and device development in a variety of formats that will make clinical research more accessible."

Brad Hirsch, co-founder and chief executive officer of SignalPath, also noted that combining the capabilities of SignalPath with Verily accelerates the ability to scale clinical trial solutions, which will boost the chances of bringing novel treatments to patients at a faster pace.

When the acquisition is complete, SignalPath will become part of Verily's clinical research business. The employees will maintain their Raleigh presence, which increases Verily's geographic toehold in North Carolina.

In December, Verily raised $700 million to expand some Baseline and Verily Health Platforms, which was developed to support clinical care delivery and chronic disease management.