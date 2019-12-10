Top 10 Clinical Trial Indications in the Bay State

Biotech and pharma companies have converged onto the Bay State to turn the area into one of the most densely packed pharma hubs in the world. Companies from across the state make up BioSpace’s Genetown Hotbed map and have demonstrated significant success in developing new treatments for various diseases. But, before successes can be had, new treatments and therapies must go through the clinic.

After pouring over 115 pages of clinicaltrials.gov reports that list the different types of studies conducted in the Bay State over the past several years, BioSpace put together a list of the top 10 indications being researched in the area by pharma companies, academic institutions and other organizations. The trials range from Phase I to Phase III. Some are ongoing, some are complete and some have been discontinued or are on hold.