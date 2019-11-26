Small Ways to Show Your Employees You’re Thankful for Them

If you run a team, you know the power of motivation. Yes, you likely hired people who are very self-motivated and want to succeed for their own satisfaction, but don’t discount what a little appreciation can do to boost someone up.

While appreciation shouldn’t be shown only at the holidays, we don’t have to tell you it’s a common time for teams to get together and for gifts to be given. So, if you’re looking for ways to show your employees that you appreciate them, read on.

Share a Tradition

While people likely have a turkey for Thanksgiving and open presents on Christmas morning (if they celebrate), there are other, smaller traditions that people tend to follow this time of year. In the weeks leading up to the end of the year, have a different employee share a tradition with the team. It could be bringing in a specific food that is common in their culture, or a gift exchange where it must cost less than $10 and only be the color red.

Put a quick meeting on the calendar to organize and see who would be interested in sharing. Then, every Monday morning (or whatever time works best) have the person who is sharing that week give a quick explanation of why this tradition exists for them. It’s a great way to break up the monotony of a week and learn more about your team at the same time.

Plan an Outing

Calendars fill up quickly during the holidays, so consider planning an outing during work hours instead. Give enough notice for people to block out their calendars and then ask everyone for ideas of what they would like to do. Maybe your team is more into a long lunch than going bowling, or maybe someone wants to take the reins and put together a holiday-themed scavenger hunt. Whatever it is, solicit ideas from your team and make sure it’s as convenient for everyone as possible.

Cater Lunch

Never underestimate the draw of free food. As they say, the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. Finding a time for everyone to get out of the office can be difficult, especially if you have a large team. So instead, bring lunch to them and let people come when their schedule allows. Reserve a conference room for a block of time and have food delivered at the beginning, that way as people finish calls, meetings or tasks, they can wander in to grab lunch and chat with whoever is around. It’s a low pressure but still thoughtful way to engage with your team.

Say Thank You

People love to be recognized for their hard work. There’s no better feeling than having a boss or manager compliment you for a job well done. So, write each of your team members a quick “thank you for your work” note at the end of the year. Highlight a few big wins they had as well as any major contributions they made for the team or company. If you have the budget, you could include a $5 gift card so their next latte is on you.

The important thing to remember is that recognizing your employees and their success is what counts. Don’t overthink the gesture, just make it as low stress and enjoyable for everyone as possible.