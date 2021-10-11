GSK Continues to Switch Up Scenery in Advance of Upcoming Demerger

ricochet64/Shutterstock

The scenery will continue to change for GlaxoSmithKline as the company’s planned demerger looms on the horizon. On Monday, GSK gave a glimpse of where the companies will call home post-split.

The new consumer health care company will be based at a new $164 million global campus and innovation center in Weybridge, U.K. The location isn’t slated to open until the end of 2024, so the approximately 1,400 consumer health care company employees will relocate to a temporary headquarters upon the demerger, which is expected to be complete in the middle of next year.

“This investment in a new cutting-edge campus in the UK will bring together our first-in-class teams as we drive towards our ambitions as the world’s leading consumer healthcare company,” said Brian McNamara, CEO Designate, GSK Consumer Healthcare, in a statement. “Today’s announcement is an important step as we prepare for separation, marking an exciting new beginning for New Consumer Healthcare.”

Meanwhile, the New GSK will also be relocating its headquarters to a new location, which means the company will be abandoning the site in Brentford that it has called home since 2000. However, the New GSK isn’t looking to move far.

The company is searching for a site to “meet the needs of the new organization” somewhere near GSK’s current headquarters, according to a statement. The New GSK plans to stay at its current location through at least the end of 2023.

Just last week, GSK announced other relocation news. The company is planning to leave its 561,652-square-foot Research Triangle Park campus in order to adapt to the new age of workplace flexibility.

“GSK’s relocation provides our people flexibility and new spaces that support collaboration, teamwork and innovation. As a company focused on providing innovative medicines and vaccines, we know that discovery, learning and evolution are critical to success,” the company said in a statement.

GSK also plans to mix it up in Philadelphia. The company will be jumping ship at the Philadelphia Navy yard and moving to a 46,000-square-foot space in the FMC Tower at Cira Centre South in the University City neighborhood.

“The changes we are announcing today for our corporate hubs in North Carolina and Philadelphia align our offices with how we now function, offering flexibility for our people and optimally sized spaces where teams will continue to engage and thrive,” the company said at the time of the announcements.