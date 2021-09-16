Retaining Biotech Employees in the New War for Talent

With multiple job openings across the industry, biotech and biopharma employers have to come up with different strategies to retain top talent. And that’s just what gene therapy company AVROBIO has done. The company invests time and additional training into its employees in order to “re-recruit” the talent.

Georgette Verdin, chief human resources officer at the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company, noted that employee turnover across the biotech industry has been as high as 20% in the most recent quarter. And that could go much higher by the end of the year. Year over year, the turnover rate has been closer to 10%, she said. Calling the turnover rate unusual, she said it’s something that is occurring across the industry.

“Twenty years ago, in 2001, there was a war for talent in biotech,” she said. That was largely attributed to the plethora of tech-based companies, such as Google, Amazon and Cisco poaching employees who fit their required skill sets. Now, that war is heating up again. Not due to outside influence, but to a massive influx of investor cash in the life sciences that is creating a plethora of startup companies.

“There’s so much money going into the industry and it’s creating all these new businesses and allowing some existing companies to see significant growth,” Verdin said.

Because of all these new opportunities, Verdin said companies are having to proactively address the potential talent drain by coming up with new incentives for employees to remain with a company. While cash bonuses can be appealing, Verdin said many companies, including AVROBIO, are developing incentive programs that are tied to performance goals. She said they ask employees about their career aspirations, such as where they want to see themselves in five years. From there, she and her colleagues craft a development plan that will expose these employees to new skills that will help them achieve their goals. The plan can involve coaching, some formal training and mentorship opportunities.

“This is an investment in people,” Verdin said. “We want to think about how we prepare people for their next role. We ask questions about how we can grow our employees as our business grows.”

By investing time and resources into individuals, Verdin said it reinforces the company’s interest in the employee and their future. She noted that because a significant portion of biopharma employees have spent years preparing for a career in the life sciences, this kind of reassurance and additional training is worth its weight in gold.

Not only do Verdin and her team craft these development plans, they also seek employee input to discuss the company and address any concerns, or even implement new policies that are promoted by the employees. When she sits with members of the AVROBIO family, Verdin said she asks for their opinions about things they see at the company that may need attention. She also asks them if there are any changes they would suggest. Verdin shared that engaging with employees this way can lead to communal problem-solving.

Another development program the company has launched is AVROBIO University, which provides all employees who participate, regardless of their role at the company, with a deep dive into the science behind its gene therapy programs. AVROBIO is developing gene therapy treatments for three different rare lysosomal diseases: Fabry, Gaucher type 1 and cystinosis. Earlier this year, the company announced positive clinical data for all three assets. The data showed sustained and potentially transformative improvements in key biomarkers and functional metrics in the disease conditions.

At AVROBIO University, the participants are instructed by their own research scientists in all elements of the lentiviral gene therapy programs under development. Verdin said they will take the participant through DNA and RNA and “all the elements that go into gene therapy.” Sometimes the courses take a day, and other times they are taught over a period of weeks and months.

“It’s really a dynamic and interactive program,” Verdin said.

With the investment of time and education into employees who are looking for new challenges, Verdin said some of the AVROBIO team have actually shifted internal roles and career focus within the company. For example, a toxicologist now runs a process development program. An administrative assistant has shifted into clinical trial recruitment and a research scientist now heads up a toxicology team

By engaging with employees and investing in their personal growth, Verdin said she hopes that employees understand how valued they are.

“We fight for our talent and they are all essential to us. When you’re in a knowledge-based group, the employees bring in qualities to our organization that are unique and we want them to know that,” she said.

Not only does AVROBIO fight to retain talent, Verdin said the company also takes bold steps to welcome new hires. She shared that the company has a “secret sauce” in their onboarding process. They have a program that brings new hires together with existing staff to build trust and form a cohesive unit.

Featured Jobs on BioSpace