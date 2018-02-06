MannKind Names Lilly Exec as New CMO





David Kendall Joins MannKind as Chief Medical Officer



WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) today announced that David M. Kendall, MD, will join the company as Chief Medical Officer and assume full responsibility for leading MannKind’s scientific research, clinical development, regulatory, and medical affairs activity, effective February 12. Dr. Kendall will report directly to Michael Castagna, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer, and will join the company's executive leadership team. He will be based out of MannKind’s Westlake Village, California headquarters.

“David is a world renowned diabetes expert and represents an important addition to our executive leadership team,” said Castagna, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind. “His extensive experience in diabetes research, development, and clinical care in both U.S. and international markets, will be instrumental in helping us achieve the growth potential that we believe Afrezza® clearly possesses.”

Dr. Kendall’s career includes over 30 years of experience in diabetes and metabolism research, clinical management, research, and policy advocacy. Most recently, he served as Research Physician and Vice President of Global Medical Affairs for Lilly Diabetes, and during that time was responsible for all medical affairs activities and guided research and development strategy across multiple geographies. In this role, he worked to re-establish Lilly Diabetes as a world class medical organization – and added to his extensive experience with both injected and mealtime insulins, as well as devices and continuous glucose monitors. Prior to joining Eli Lilly, Dr. Kendall served as Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at the American Diabetes Association, where he was responsible for all medical affairs, medical education, research, outcomes, and medical policy activities. Earlier in his career, Dr. Kendall served as Medical Director at the International Diabetes Center, and the Park Nicollet Clinic, as well as at Amylin Pharmaceuticals. He received his M.D. and completed his Post Graduate Medical Training at the University of Minnesota, and earned a B.A. in Biology from St. Olaf College.

“The research and clinical response to Afrezza as a mealtime insulin supports ongoing efforts to establish this product as the standard of care for those living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes,” said Dr. Kendall. “Afrezza is the only inhaled fast-acting mealtime insulin on the market, and offers the right patients a flexible, safe, and effective treatment option. I’m thrilled to join MannKind, and look forward to being part of a company that has the potential to transform the lives of so many people that are living with diabetes.”

ABOUT MANNKIND CORPORATION

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) inhalation powder, the Company's first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding MannKind's ability to directly commercialize pharmaceutical products. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intend", "will", "goal", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind's current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the risks detailed in MannKind's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and MannKind undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

