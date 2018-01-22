Astellas, Vical's Lead CMV Vaccine Flunks Key Phase III Study
Published: Jan 22, 2018
|
|Astellas and Vical Announce Top-Line Results for Phase 3 Trial of Cytomegalovirus Vaccine ASP0113 in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Recipients
|[22-January-2018]
|
TOKYO and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Yoshihiko Hatanaka, "Astellas") and Vical (NASDAQ: VICL) announced today that ASP0113, an investigational DNA vaccine being developed for cytomegalovirus (CMV)-seropositive hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) recipients, did not meet its primary or secondary endpoints in the Phase 3 HELIOS clinical trial. The vaccine was generally well tolerated, with injection-site reactions being the most commonly reported adverse event.
"We are disappointed that the results did not demonstrate a significant improvement in overall survival and reduction in CMV end-organ disease," said Bernhardt G. Zeiher, president of Development, Astellas. "We would like to thank the patients and clinicians who participated in this important trial."
The Phase 3 trial was designed to evaluate the efficacy of ASP0113 compared with placebo in CMV-seropositive recipients undergoing an allogeneic stem cell transplant. Efficacy was assessed using a primary composite endpoint of overall mortality and CMV end-organ disease through the first year following the transplant, an endpoint which was not met. Secondary endpoints of time to first protocol-defined CMV viremia and time to first use of adjudicated CMV-specific antiviral therapy also were not met.
"The Phase 3 trial outcome is disappointing," said Vijay Samant, Vical's Chief Executive Officer. "Astellas and Vical employees, the investigators and study site personnel did an outstanding job conducting this study, but unfortunately, the vaccine was unable to provide protection against all-cause mortality in this very difficult-to-treat patient population."
The Phase 3 trial was a 1:1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that enrolled a total of 514 CMV seropositive subjects undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Randomization was stratified by donor-recipient relatedness and donor CMV serostatus. Subjects were followed for one year post-transplant. For more information about the ASP0113 clinical trial, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.
About Cytomegalovirus
About ASP0113
About Astellas
About Vical
Astellas Cautionary Notes
Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astellas-and-vical-announce-top-line-results-for-phase-3-trial-of-cytomegalovirus-vaccine-asp0113-in-hematopoietic-stem-cell-transplant-recipients-300585683.html
SOURCE Astellas Pharma Inc.
|
Company Codes: Tokyo:4503, OTC-PINK:ALPMY, NASDAQ-SMALL:VICL