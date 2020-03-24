New York Launches Coronavirus Plasma Trial with Undisclosed Pharma Partner

With more than 20,000 cases of novel coronavirus, New York has become the epicenter for the disease in the United States. To combat the growing number of cases, the state is pulling out the stops in testing the use of antibodies from the plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients.

Today, New York will launch a clinical trial using blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The plasma, which contains antibodies against the virus, will be administered into patients who are critically ill. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this possibility “has shown promising preliminary results in stimulating the immune system against the disease,” Forbes reported Monday. The state will begin this trial in partnership with a pharmaceutical company that has yet to be identified.

Takeda Pharmaceutical is known to be working on developing a treatment for COVID-19 from the blood of patients who have recovered. The belief is that the antibodies in the blood of those recovered patients will be able to boost the immune system responses in patients who are fighting the disease. As BioSpace previously reported, Takeda is building on its work with immune globulins, which are blood-derived antibodies. Hyperimmune globulins are plasma derived-therapies that have previously been shown to be effective in the treatment of severe acute viral respiratory infections and may be a treatment option for COVID-19, Takeda said. Takeda’s TAK-888 is an anti-SARS-CoV-2 polyclonal hyperimmune globulin currently in development to treat high-risk individuals with COVID-19. While Takeda has been public about its immune globulins for COVID-19, it is unknown if this is the company the state of New York will be working with.

In addition to this trial, Cuomo is also hoping New York will become the epicenter for a clinical trial testing the malaria drug chloroquine, and hydroxychloroquine, which is used for lupus and arthritis. Anecdotal evidence has suggested these drugs are effective in treating SARS-CoV-2, but there have been no clinical controls in place. Three companies that make hydroxychloroquine, Teva, Mylan and Novartis, have agreed to increase the production of the medication and plan to donate millions of doses for the treatment of the coronavirus. As BioSpace reported Monday, the University of Minnesota initiated a clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19. While the anecdotal evidence of the efficacy of these drugs is positive, and indeed has been touted as a “game-changer” in COVID-19 by President Trump, there are some safety concerns regarding the drugs, particularly chloroquine, which can be deadly at high doses.

In addition to these drug trials in New York, the state will also spearhead the development of a test that could determine whether or not those who have recovered from the coronavirus have enough antibodies in their system that would allow them to return to work without fear of a relapse, Forbes said.