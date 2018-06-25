Movers and Shakers: Biotech Leadership Changes for June 25

The week of June 18 to June 22 was bookended by big hiring announcement in the pharma industry. It began with a former Cowen analyst being tapped as chief financial officer of startup Allogene and ended with the retirement announcement of the group worldwide chairman at Johnson & Johnson.

Allogene Therapeutics – Arie Belldegrun-led Allogene Therapeutics scored a coup this week with the hiring of Cowen and Company’s lead biotech analyst Eric Schmidt. During his long tenure at the investment firm, Schmidt became intimately acquainted with Allogene’s executive Chairman of the Board Arie Belldegrun, the former chief executive officer of Kite Pharma. Schmidt has worked at Cowen since 1998. He served as managing director and senior biotechnology analyst. Before his time with the investment firm, Schmidt was vice president and research analyst covering the biotechnology sector for UBS Securities. Although he will serve as Allogene’s CFO, Schmidt will continue to serve as a senior advisor to Cowen.

Johnson & Johnson – Sandra E. Peterson, group worldwide chairman of the board at Johnson & Johnson will step down from her position on Oct. 1. Peterson joined Johnson & Johnson in December of 2012. Prior to her time with J&J, she served as chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bayer CropScience AG in Germany. She had previously served as CEO of Bayer Medical Care, as well as president of Bayer HealthCare AG's Diabetes Care Division.

Over the past six years at J&J the company noted that Peterson “exercised strong portfolio discipline” as she guided deals, acquisitions and divestitures. Under her guidance, the company saw growth in its consumer business performance, over-the-counter business and vision care business. Peterson has been instrumental in developing new partnerships in the areas of data science and technology for J&J, the company said.

Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO of J&J, praised Peterson’s work at the company. He called her a “dynamic business partner and inspirational leader.”

Merz North America – Raleigh, N.C.-based Merz North America named Alana Sine as chief financial officer after serving as interim CFO since March of this year. In her role, Sine will lead the finance function for North America, overseeing financial reporting, governance, strategic planning, tax and treasury and collaboration with Merz’s global headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, on financial matters. Since has worked at Merz for 13 years. During her tenure at the company she has had multiple responsibilities and assumed finance roles of increasing responsibility, including tax and financial reporting, the company said. Prior to Merz, Sine held accounting and finance roles at Ernst & Young and Lowe’s Food Stores.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals -- Neil Belloff, a former Celgene executive, was named general counsel and corporate secretary of Eloxx. At Celgene Belloff served as senior corporate counsel since 2011. Before Eloxx, Belloff served as executive vice president and U.S. Corporate and Securities Counsel at Deutsche Telecom.

Twist Bioscience Corporation – San Francisco-based Twist Bioscience named Jim Thorburn as its chief financial officer and Aaron Sato, as its chief scientific officer of pharma.

Thorburn joined Twist from Televerde, where he served as chief sales officer. Prior to Televerde, he served as interim CFO of several public and private companies including Enercore, Next Autoworks, Fisker Automotive and Numonyx. Before Numonyx, he served as chairman and CEO of ZiLOG, leading the successful turnaround of the business, as well as a successful public offering and ultimate sale to IXYS.

Sato most recently served as chief scientific officer of LakePharma. At that company he led the California Antibody Center, which discovers novel antibody therapeutics for its clients. Prior to LakePharma Sato oversaw all discovery research functions both as vice president of protein sciences at Surrozen and vice president of research at Sutro Biopharma, Inc. He also served as senior director of antibody engineering at OncoMed Pharmaceuticals.

AptarGroup, Inc. – Gael Toya was named president of Crystal Lake, Ill.-based Aptar Pharma effective Sept. 1. Touva has been serving as president of Aptar Food + Beverage since January of 2016. Touya succeeds Salim Haffar who has announced he will depart Aptar at the beginning of September to become CEO of a privately-held provider of outsourced pharmaceutical services. Touya, whose career with Aptar spans over 20 years, has held various business development and leadership roles including leading Aptar’s Beauty + Home business in China and Japan during a six-year stay in Asia.

Marc Prieur, Aptar’s vice president of Operational Excellence, will succeed Touya as president of Aptar Food + Beverage.