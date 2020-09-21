Mirati's Sitravatinib Shows Promising Phase II Results in Urothelial Cancer Patients

Multi-targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor sitravatinib was capable of producing a clinical benefit when combined with nivolumab in the majority of patients with checkpoint inhibitor-naïve, platinum-refractory urothelial cancer, according to Phase II trial data presented by Dr. Pavlos Msaouel, M.D., Ph.D., at the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress (ESMO) 2020. San Diego-based Mirati Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is currently developing sitravatinib to address unmet medical needs in cancer care.

In the study, the objective response rate to the dual therapy was 37% across 30 patients who were evaluable for response. A total of 10 patients achieved a partial response (PR), whereas one patient achieved a complete response (CR). A clinical benefit, defined by a CR plus PR with stable disease, was observed in 73% of patients. The secondary efficacy endpoints are continuing to mature over the median follow-up period of 8.7 months.

So far, treatment with sitravatinib and nivolumab has been well tolerated, and safety associated with the combined therapy has been consistent with previously reported data in the setting of urothelial carcinoma and other tumors.

"These data indicate that sitravatinib in combination with nivolumab resulted in a higher overall response rate, as well as longer preliminary progression-free survival, when compared to what is generally seen with checkpoint inhibitors or similar tyrosine kinase inhibitor monotherapies in this setting," said Pavlos Msaouel, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Genitourinary Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas. "These data continue to show activity of the combination in this tumor setting and further demonstrate the ability of sitravatinib to augment the clinical activity of checkpoint inhibitors. We're pleased by the strength of the combination response, and as the data mature over time, we will continue to evaluate the duration of response."

Mirati Therapeutics also announced on Thursday that it is collaborating with Boehringer Ingelheim to evaluate a combination regimen consisting of BI 1701963, a SOS1::pan-KRAS inhibitor which blocks KRAS independent of mutation type, and MRTX849, a KRAS G12C selective inhibitor, for the treatment of solid tumors harboring the KRAS G12C mutation. The companies say they plan on investigating the combined therapeutic approach in patients with lung and colorectal carcinomas.

"We look forward to collaborating with Boehringer Ingelheim to test this combination in clinical trials," according to a statement made by Joseph Leveque, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. "This collaboration is aligned with the broad and aggressive development strategy we have for MRTX849 and brings the potential for another therapeutic option to patients with KRAS G12C mutations."

"We are excited to partner with Mirati in our ambition to make a difference for people living with KRAS-driven cancers. Combining our SOS1::pan-KRAS inhibitor with the mutation specific G12C inhibitor could be a win-win approach enhancing the response to therapy," said Victoria Zazulina, M.D., Global Medical Head for Oncology at Boehringer Ingelheim, in a statement. "We have a comprehensive KRAS program including the first SOS1::pan-KRAS inhibitor in the clinic, BI 1701963, for which we are exploring several combinations to optimize its therapeutic benefit in broad patient populations."

Mirati will sponsor the research, according to terms dictated in the non-exclusive collaboration. Both Boehringer and Mirati will share the costs incurred and will oversee the clinical development of the dual treatment.