Making the Most of Your Career Event Experience

A career event provides an excellent opportunity to get your face in front of multiple employers all on the same day. But to best leverage that opportunity takes careful preparation. The most common career event mistake is going in unprepared, says a Johnson & Johnson rep quoted by Garth Fowler in Science Magazine.

Before you go…

Make a list of employers you especially want to connect with. Most career event organizers can provide a list of employers that will be participating in the event. Select those you are most interested in. Chances are, you’ll be able to connect with employers beyond your list, but this targeted list will get the bulk of your efforts. Plan to make a few “warm-up” visits to booths of employers not on your list to get some practice before connecting with your preferred employers.

Research the employers on your list. Nothing sends the eyeballs of employers rolling toward the heavens faster than a question along the lines of, “So, what do you guys do?” asked by a career event attendee. If you are visiting the employer’s table or booth, you should know what the company does – and a lot more. Since your time with the employer will be limited at the career fair, you may not have to prepare quite as much as you would for a job interview with the organization, but do enough so you can answer, “What do you know about our company?” If you need to refresh your knowledge about a company or encounter an interesting employer not on your list, you can always find a quiet corner to look up company Web sites on your phone.

Be prepared to articulate why you want to work for the employers on your list. In addition to being asked what you know about a given company, you may be asked why you are interested in the employer. Emphasize how well your skills and strengths fit the company rather than ways the company might benefit you. Also be able to answer the “tell me about yourself” request. If you’re in the research sector of life sciences, be prepared to talk about your research. It wouldn’t hurt to take a glance at lists of frequently asked interview questions just so you know what might be asked.

Plan a few thoughtful questions to ask. “Thoughtful” means questions that cannot be easily answered via the company website and questions that prioritize the employer’s needs, not yours. Questions well-suited to a career event setting include:

What are the company’s priorities?

Why did you (the interviewer) want to work at the company? What do you like about it?

What are skills and attributes are most valued here?

What is the hiring process like?

Update and perfect your resume and take copies with you. Be prepared for employers to ask for a copy of your resume. Consider specifically tailoring your resume for the companies on your targeted list; yes, a slightly different resume for each one.

Have a way to take notes. Whether you take a small notepad and pen or type in information on your phone, have a quick and unobtrusive way to capture information for later follow-up.

At the career event…

Get your bearings and plan your day. A map of employer booth locations will likely be available and especially useful if the event is large. Use it to plan your visitation activities for the day.

Look for ways to be helpful. Company reps are often stuck at their booths for long periods. Offering to get them a cup of coffee or a bottle of water can make you memorable.

Make eye contact when meeting with employers. Don’t forget this critical piece of nonverbal interview etiquette. Eye contact shows interest and helps you connect with the employer.

Show your enthusiasm. Hiring managers say the No. 1 interview-based reason they reject candidates is lack of enthusiasm. If you want them to want you, show that you want to work for them. Give the rep your full attention. Easiest and best way to show enthusiasm? Smile.

Ask for a full-blown interview. If after chatting with company reps you affirm your desire to pursue employment at a given company, ask to schedule an interview. It’s not brazened to do so; it’s an excellent way to demonstrate your interest in the company.

Request a business card so you can follow up. If a business card isn’t offered (or available to pick up from the table), ask for one so you have the rep’s contact information.

After the career event…

Email a thank-you message as soon after the career event as possible. Thank the rep for his or her time and reiterate your enthusiasm. Be aware that the rep has probably spoken to dozens of candidates during the event, so try to include a reminder of who you are. Here’s where it might be quite helpful to be able to say, “I’m the one who brought you a cup of coffee.” If no interview has been scheduled, mention again in the email that you’d like to interview with the company. Below is a sample post-career event thank you:

Dear Mr. Smith:

Thank you very much for taking the time to meet with me at the BioSpace Talent Connect event today. I certainly appreciate your time and attention in the midst of so many candidates seeking jobs.

You were extremely thorough in explaining your company’s pharmaceutical-rep trainee program. Now that I have a better idea what the position entails, I am even more certain that I would be an outstanding member of your team. My solid experience in sales and the fact that I have worked my way through college show a strong work ethic and determination, two qualities you said were essential to success at your company.

I would appreciate the opportunity to visit your company’s headquarters and speak to you further about the pharmaceutical-rep trainee program. I’ll contact you early next week to arrange an appointment to talk further.

Cordially,

Jane Doe