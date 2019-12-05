Demystifying Interview Questions: “Tell Me About Yourself”

The most commonly asked job interview question isn’t a question at all but a request, an entreaty to “Tell me about yourself.” It’s usually the first “question” asked, so your response sets the tone for the entire interview – and can be surprisingly important for your chances. Some hiring decision-makers can discern just from that response how well suited you are to the job.

The trick is to make your response a succinct summary of information that is specifically targeted to the job you’re interviewing for. In other words, you will respond to this question differently for each job you interview for. You want to present yourself so that the interviewer will think the job description for this position was written with your background – and no other’s candidate’s – in mind. The interviewer is giving you an opportunity to sell yourself and show you understand the organization’s needs; he or she is not looking for your autobiography or highlights of your personal life unless aspects of it are relevant to the job you’re interviewing for.

While many job seekers are unnerved by the “Tell me about yourself” request, it’s actually an opportunity to shine and take control of the interview. Your response gives you the chance to establish a relationship, a connection between you and your interviewer.

Variations on “Tell me about yourself” include “Please describe yourself” and “Why are you here?”

What if you are NOT requested to tell the interviewer about yourself?

Whatever the interviewer’s first question is, begin your response with a phrase something like: “I would be happy to respond to your question, but would you mind if I tell you a little about myself first?” It would be a rare employer who would not allow you to do so.

Employers’ motivation for asking

Employers’ reasons for making this request vary widely. For some, the request is deliberate and purposeful; for others, it’s rote and casual. All motivations, however, point to a well-prepared response as the most effective approach. The chances you will be asked to tell about yourself are extremely high. So, it’s surprising that many job seekers are unprepared to respond. Here’s why employers might ask you to “tell me about yourself:”

Even though the request often has the opposite effect, they are attempting to put the interviewee at ease with a so-called “softball” question and make him or her comfortable.

They are letting you set the scene and tone for the interview by describing your background broadly so they can then ask you about specifics.

They want to see what kind of impression you make.

They want to see how you handle yourself in an unstructured, open-ended situation.

They hope to view you as articulate, confident, and self-aware.

They want to know what you consider to be important, what you prioritize.

They may be poor or unprepared interviewers who make this request because it’s a standard interview opener. Or they may subscribe to the practice of conducting unstructured interviews.

They may even be trying to skirt laws against certain discriminatory interview questions by hoping you will volunteer information about which they’re not allowed to ask (such as age, marital status, children). Thus, if you offer non-career information in your response, be careful not to give any ammunition with which an employer can discriminate.

What is the WRONG Way for Job Seekers to Respond to “Tell me About Yourself?”

Asking “What do you want to know?”

Giving your autobiography.

Reading or reciting what’s on your resume.

Sharing content that emphasizes your personal life over your professional life. It’s OK to mention the personal, but subordinate it or relate to the professional.

Providing a wordy, unfocused response that sounds unprepared – or worse, admitting you’re not prepared.

Taking a long pause or appearing confused or unprepared before responding. (A short pause is OK, but you should have a response prepared.)

Making the response job seeker-centric instead of employer-centric.

Tips for a Successful “Tell me About Yourself” Response

Consider thanking the interviewer for the opportunity to interview, if you haven’t already.

Thoroughly understand the position you’re interviewing for, as well as the employer offering it. Show how your experience and background make you the perfect person for this position and an asset to the employer.

Compose your response, time your delivery, and rehearse it so you’re comfortable with it. Don’t memorize it because you want to deliver it in a naturally conversational way.

Back up claims about yourself with memorable examples, stories, anecdotes.

Relate an aspect of the job description to something similar you’ve accomplished for a past employer.

Focus on the recent; research suggests recruiters and hiring managers more heavily weigh a candidate’s current or most recent position.

Research the interviewer beforehand, if possible, and integrate into your response common threads between the two of you. Examples: Graduates of same college, members of same fraternity/sorority, members of same professional organization.

Be confident, enthusiastic, creative and even passionate.

Don’t be boring.

Example of an Effective “Tell me About Yourself” Response

“First, thank you for taking the time to talk with me today. I have been busy building my career through a variety of successful experiences in the biotech industry. I enjoy being part of a fast-paced environment, and I thrive on working with diverse people. Given the reputation of [company conducting interview] and what I understand about this role, I am confident this could be a great opportunity for me to continue on the path of performing quality work. I consider myself totally responsible for my success at work, so it is vital that I keep my hard skills sharp. Outside of work, I am a husband, father, volunteer, golf hack, reader, and avid outdoorsman. That was a high-level overview. Would you like me to say more about any of the things I mentioned?”