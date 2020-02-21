Job Offer Evaluation Checklist

First, prioritize these criteria according to your own desires and needs. Which aspects of the offer do you most value? You can use the checkboxes to place job-offer components in priority order.

☐ Post-interview gut impression:

You wanted to get the offer.

The prospect of this job excites you.

Meets or exceeds your vision of an ideal job.

Your gut says accept.

☐ Salary:

Reflects your market value

Competitive with what similar employers would offer for the same role

Meets your needs

If lower than desired, is offset by other aspects of the offer

☐ New or hidden costs:

childcare

commute

parking

relocation

wardrobe

taxes

insurance

equipment not covered by employer

travel expenses not covered by employer

other: ________

☐ Benefits and Perquisites (Perks):

Time off vacation sick leave personal leave other leave: _____ flexible hours opportunity to work remotely

Insurance health dental life other

Health Savings Account contributions

Stock options

Profit sharing

Tuition reimbursement

Incentives

Use of a company car, cellphone or computer

Pension

Perks gym membership childcare travel costs sabbaticals



☐ Trade-offs/Lost benefits and perks from current job:

Perks or benefits will you lose from your current job that aren’t offered in the new job

Perks and benefits will you gain in the new job that weren’t offered in your current job

☐ Advancement and career path:

Training

Professional development

Clear path and timeline for promotion

Clear path for career progression

☐ Your supervisor and team:

Sense of collegiality with prospective supervisor and team members

☐ Nitty-gritty details of the job:

Understanding of what a typical day will look like in your new role

Comprehension of performance expectations

Realistic description of the job from employer

☐ Organizational health:

Organization is financially sound.

Organization has a strong reputation.

Turnover is not unreasonable.

☐ Organizational culture:

Values: The organization’s values align with your own.

Purpose: The organization's purpose is clear, and you are excited about contributing to it.

Communication: The organization communicates effectively.

Norms: The ways things are done in the organization aligns with your expectations.

Stories: The organization's history and other stories are inspiring.

Life-work balance: The company's demands on you do not impede on the way you want to live your personal life.

☐ Location and physical environment: