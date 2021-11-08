How to Find the Right Career Path in the Pharma Industry

The pharma industry is full of career opportunities. Pharmaceutical graduates can choose to go into the field of work they excel at or enjoy the most. Not every job in pharma is related to working in a pharmacy or being a research scientist; there are numerous prospects.

Choosing a career path in the pharmaceutical industry can be tricky. With all the options available, it can become an overwhelming decision. However, due to increasing profit rates, the pharma industry has become one of the fastest-growing industries in the world.

Anyone who has an interest in health care can choose a career in pharma. The industry is closely intertwined with public health, medicine and business. Once you have a degree in pharma, you need to understand what the industry is like and what to expect when you start working.

What the Pharma Industry is Like

The pharmaceutical industry has more career opportunities than you can imagine. This industry is constantly flourishing, and pharma jobs have become some of the most sought-after positions globally.

The pharma industry is heavily reliant on the constant technological advancements and medical discoveries. The pharmaceutical ecosystem has interlinked branches such as research and development, compliance to the supply chain, data management, regulatory checks and more.

Graduates with a background in chemistry, life sciences, pharmaceutical sciences and more have an excellent chance at succeeding in the pharma industry. This industry provides such graduates with countless work opportunities and positions in some of the leading pharma companies.

Because the pharma industry is so complex, people with all sorts of skills and qualifications can find their place here. The pharmaceutical sector is considered to be one of the most accommodating. Not only does it offer numerous career opportunities, but it also enables workers to earn good money.

From research and development of drugs and services to distribution and sales, there is scope for nearly everyone in pharma. As you work in the industry for a while and gain experience, your job and pay scale can also improve with time. Like any other industry, pharma is competitive, and people who have special skills and qualifications have a better scope.

Different Options Available for a Career in Pharma

People often don’t realize how many doors of opportunity they open for themselves when they complete a degree in pharma or related fields. Before you decide which career path you want to follow, you must understand what is required from workers in the various jobs available in pharma.

Let’s have a closer look at some of the positions in the pharmaceutical industry and what their primary duties are.

1. Research Scientist

As a research scientist in the pharmaceutical industry, you must perform various experiments to develop, refine or create new medicines. This job typically requires a high level of skill and information and has the opportunity for high pay.

An extensive knowledge of biology and chemistry is required for research scientists to carry out clinical trials and determine the side effects of different drugs. To be successful in this position in the pharma industry, you need to pay great attention to detail and have excellent analytical skills.

2. Pharmacy Manager

Managing a pharmacy is not an easy task. As a manager, you need to have leadership qualities and management skills that set you apart from everyone else in the field. This position also requires you to have good communication skills as you have to provide consultations to patients.

Hospitals, corner stores, clinics, grocery stores and pharmacies all require a manager. As a pharmacy manager, you have the option to work in numerous places and gain experience in the industry. Becoming a successful pharmacy manager also requires you to have knowledge about all the reactions and side effects of medicines.

3. Regulatory Specialist

Another well-paying job in the pharma industry is a regulatory specialist. Regulatory specialists help biopharma companies gain approval for the products they create. They also play a part in deciding how to make products more compliant with the regulations set out by the government.

Regulatory specialists work with scientists to inform them about which substances are fit for use and which substances they need to avoid. Checking products labels written by companies for any errors or prohibited substances is also a part of the job of regulatory specialists.

4. Pharmaceutical Financial Analyst

Becoming a pharmaceutical financial analyst is a brilliant career path. Someone in this position would analyze and assess the financial data of companies and give them advice regarding investments and business decisions taken by the organization.

To advise companies on how to carry out their financial operations, pharmaceutical financial analysts consider the stability of the company, current trends of the market, business and industry environment and much more. People who graduate in accounting and finance can have a successful career as a pharmaceutical financial analyst by using their knowledge and expertise to the best of their abilities.

5. Pharmaceutical Sales Representative

Pharmaceutical sales representatives educate medical professionals like nurses, pharmacists and practitioners about medical products and clearly communicate the value of these products. They are required to train extensively to gain knowledge which they can later relay to other parties.

Pharmaceutical sales representatives need to have outstanding social skills and should be able to communicate their thoughts and information in a straightforward manner. Not only do they have to understand the products, but they also must understand the consumers and how to interact with them.

6. Clinical Data Manager

Clinical data managers provide guidance to professionals who evaluate and combine data from trials. This job requires someone who has exceptional management skills and knowledge of dealing with sensitive data. A clinical data manager works with other data professionals and researchers to manage the data that is recorded.

Clinical data managers also evaluate the data that is recorded from clinical trials and share their findings with other teams. To be a successful clinical data manager, you need excellent mathematical skills and a passion for discovering and using new technology.

How to Find the Right Career Path in the Pharma Industry

Choosing the right career path can be daunting. After completing your education in the pharma field, it can be difficult to decide which path you want to follow as there are so many options. To make this decision, it is crucial that you know what you are passionate about.

The only way of choosing the right career path is to be familiar with all the jobs available in pharma and the skills required for those jobs. Once you find the positions that you are fit for, you should start applying to job openings and start your career.