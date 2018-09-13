BioSpace's Top Career Advice: Summer 2018

As the weather cools down, let’s look back at this summer's most popular career advice on BioSpace.

How “Ghosting” Can Single-Handedly Ruin Your Professional Reputation

Ghosting is the professional equivalent of standing up someone for a date, and it’s one of the most cringe-worthy things someone can do when they’re on the job hunt. After going through all the hard work of applying, interviewing, and negotiating a job offer, why would someone disappear without notice?

Turns out, it may have to do with the sheer number of positions available to job seekers today. Many candidates take job offers less seriously than they should, because they may have two or three offers on the table. But, ghosting a current or future employer can have significant ramifications on your relationships, and your career.

7 Great Questions to Ask at the End of a Job Interview to Leave a Good Impression

Typically, at the end of most interviews, the interviewer will inevitably get around to asking “Do you have any questions for me?” If your answer is something like, “No, I think I’m good,” you likely just put your candidacy in jeopardy. Having thoughtful questions prepared beforehand will let your interviewer know you’ve put some thought into joining their organization. Examples include:

What are the biggest challenges I would face in the first 6-12 months?

Do you have any concerns or reservations about my qualifications?

What kind of professional development programs or growth support does the company offer?

8 Warning Signs You Need to Find a New Job Immediately

Sometimes the decision to look for a new employer and actively put yourself on the job market is a complicated one that includes a lot of hand-wringing, second-guessing, and hesitation. Other times, the answer is crystal clear: it’s time to find a new job… yesterday. Some warning signs are:

You’ve stopped doing your job, and your performance and productivity levels have suffered.

Your family and friends are begging you to quit, because it’s affecting your personal life.

You’re deeply unhappy at work, every day, and it’s not getting better.

9 Common Interview Mistakes That Could Cost You the Job

To present yourself as the strongest candidate, you need to be prepared with more than a good resume when you walk into the interview room. Previous experience aside, there are many less tangible factors that might determine whether you stay in the running for the position. The good news is that many of these things are under your control. To put yourself in the best position to get the job, don’t:

Be late to the interview. “Early” is on time, “on time” is late.

Check your phone, or forget to turn off notifications.

Be dishonest in any way – the truth always comes out!

When Quitting is Your Best Option: How to Create Your Exit Strategy

After you’ve determined that quitting a job is best for your personal and professional growth, it’s important to work out a plan for your transition. It’s important to rely on your career support system (colleagues, mentors, etc.) who can keep you focused at times that you are stressed out or second-guessing. Staying organized is also key to successfully leaving a job on good terms. Most importantly, stay flexible in your exit strategy. Even if everything doesn’t go according to your initial plan, remember that leaving your current position with your professional reputation intact is crucial to your success in your future position.