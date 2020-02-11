Ask Yourself These 3 Questions to Determine if You Should Find a New Job

If you’ve ever been in the throes of a job search — and I’m betting you have — you know it can be an arduous task. Revamping your resume, writing cover letters and combing through job boards all take time, a lot of time. Then actually applying, waiting to hear back and interviewing is a whole other ball game. Moral of the story: Before you start a job hunt, it’s best to know if you want, or need, a new job so you don’t waste your time.

Some situations are very straightforward — you know it’s time to move on from a role or company. But other times, it can be a tough decision to move on from a team you love, a company you resonate with or a role you feel passionate about. If that sounds like you, ask yourself these questions to get an idea of whether a new job should be in your near future.

When was the last time you learned something new?

In the first few decades of your career, continuous learning is key. You need to advance yourself, stay on top of industry trends and see your career as ever-evolving. If you start to coast, that’s a red flag.

So, think about the last time you really learned something new — whether it was a hard skill, soft skill, software program, etc. Was it in the last couple of months? Do you not have the faintest idea when it was? The answer to this question will be a good clue as to whether you are coasting or if you still have things to gain from your current position.

Do you gel with your team/the company culture/your manager?

Fitting in isn’t everything, but it does carry a lot of weight. You spend a lot of time at work, that’s no secret, so if you feel uncomfortable in the office or with your co-workers or manager it might be time to move on.

However, if you like your actual job and what it entails, it’s worth seeing if you can find a way to get along with your team or at least ride it out until you’ve gained what you can from the role. That being said, if the company culture itself seems to be the issue, that likely won’t change any time soon so it might be on you to find a better fit.

Are you in the industry you want to be in?

A surefire sign it’s time to start job hunting is if you’re rethinking your entire career. Do you ever wonder how you ended up in your current role? Are you there just because it’s paying the bills? Are you passionate about something else and want to figure out how to make that your job? If you answered yes to any of those questions, then a career change is likely your best bet.

Switching industries is a whole additional layer to the job hunt, but why search for a new job in an industry you don’t want to be in?

While these questions aren’t the only ones to consider, they will get you thinking about what it is you really need, want and are currently getting out of your work. And remember, you likely already know if you should start the job hunt, sometimes you just need a little push in the right direction.