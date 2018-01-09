Parents Accuse Vtesse, Sucampo of Stealing Data From Their Sick Children





Chris and Hugh Hempel, parents of twin girls with an extremely rare and fatal genetic disease, are suing the rare disease therapy accelerator Cydan and the biotech companies Vtesse and Sucampo for alleged breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and misappropriation of trade secrets.

The suit, filed in United States District Court in Nevada Friday, comes after Vtesse was purchased by Sucampo for $200 million in April, and Sucampo struck a December deal to be sold to Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals for $1.2 billion. It centers around cyclodextrin, which Vtesse calls VTX-270, and which is being tested as a treatment for Niemann-Pick Type C, a rare disease.