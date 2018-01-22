3 Diabetes Biotechs That Could Surge 50% or More in 2018





Diabetes ranks as one of the top healthcare issues in the United States. Between 1990 and 2010, the number of Americans with diabetes tripled. By 2030, it's projected that nearly 55 million Americans will have diabetes -- a 54% increase from 2015.

With such a dire need, you'd think lots of companies would be developing products to help manage and treat diabetes. And you'd be right. The diabetes market has grown significantly and should continue to grow well into the future.