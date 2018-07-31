Are You Addicted to Your Job?

How can you tell when enthusiasm, ambition, or committment for your job turns into an unhealthy obsession or addiction? Being addicted to your job can become just as crippling and disruptive as any other addiction, obsession, or compulsion.

And, at a time when work/life balance is becoming more and more of a priority for most people, work-related addiction and stress should really be avoided at all cost, unless you’re ready to see your personal (and professional!) life take a serious hit.

But, for many, it’s not all that uncommon to be busy, stressed, and overworked. How do you know when you’re truly addicted to your job and not just dealing with normal work-related stress or demands? Here are 7 top signs you’re currently addicted to your job:

1. You can’t “shut off”

Are you constantly having difficulty keeping work-related things off of your mind even in your down time or when you know you should be focusing on other things? If you find that you can’t turn off work-related thoughts when you’re not at your job, it’s likely affecting your personal life and possibly even your health in a negative way.

2. Your family/friends say you’re addicted

Your family and friends know you best, and if you’re truly addicted to your job, they will be the first people to notice (and to suffer the consequences since you probably put these relationships on the back-burner over your work). Have those honest, hard conversations with your loved ones – ask them how your job is affecting them and your relationship. Truly listen to their feedback and take steps to repair those relationships.

3. You work nights and weekends, even when you don’t have to

Everyone works the occasional night or weekend, especially if you’re in academia and find yourself grading papers or doing research after regular office hours. But in many of those instances, you work odd hours because you simply don’t have a choice – perhaps you have a conference coming up that you have to prepare for or a looming deadline that you’re working against.

People who are addicted to their jobs operate at this pace nearly every day, neglecting their personal life and allowing their workload to carry over into their nights and weekends on a regular basis. Choosing to work during your personal time even when you don't have to is a big indicator that you are addicted to your job and should probably slow things down or find a way to disconnect.

4. You’re always in a hurry

People who are addicted to their jobs often have an addiction to being “busy,” or at the very least appearing to be busy. Instead of creating a false equivalency between “business” and productivity, self worth, or success, aim instead to work “smarter,” setting realistic short- and long-term goals and breaking down those goals into manageable daily and weekly tasks. Rather than busying yourself with trying to tackle everything at one time (and probably accomplishing a lot less), learn how to approach your workload strategically, prioritizing your tasks and focusing on one thing at a time.

Folks who are addicted to their jobs and addicted to appearing “busy” often claim in their defense that they’re “multitasking,” although this can be an indicator that they’re unfocused and not actually accomplishing much of anything despite the enormous amount of time and energy they’re putting into work.

5. You don’t have any hobbies or interests

If someone asks you what your hobbies or interests are and the only answer you can come up with is “work,” then you probably need to take a step back and re-evaluate the importance you’re placing on your career. While for many work may be the most important thing in life, it shouldn’t be the only thing. If you find that you want to have outside interests away from work but simply don’t have the time (even a few hours a week), that is another sign that you’re addicted to your job and probably need to rearrange your schedule so that you make some time for things you enjoy, whether that’s family, friends, hobbies, sports, or traveling.

Spending time on the people and activities that you love will reduce your stress levels and boost your happiness – both things that will, in turn, make you more productive and efficient at work. So, if you find it difficult to set aside time for the “fun stuff” in your life, remember that a healthy dose of leisure or activity time outside of work will actually leave you more energized and motivated at your job.

6. You’re unhappy with your workload

Being addicted to your job is a kind of vicious cycle for many. The more hours you work and the more energy you spend, the less you seem able to accomplish. Working at a frenetic pace day in and day out, month after month, year after year, is actually not an efficient way to work and is more likely to lead to “burn out” rather than huge success. Being addicted to worki doesn’t automatically make you more productive than people who seek a more balanced lifestyle professionally and personally. In fact, overworking yourself can even lead to less productivity because it’s likely a sign that you don’t know how to prioritize tasks and use your time wisely.

7. You always work more than 12 hours a day

We all have long workdays every now and then. Perhaps you’re wrapping up a big project or preparing a presentation – those things will naturally take up more of your day. But, if you’re compelled to work 12 or more hours every day, every week, that leaves you with very little time for a personal life, not to mention getting a good night’s sleep. Overworking yourself every day is one of the surest signs you’re addicted to your job and may need some outside help in figuring out if you have any personal issues that are preventing you from having a healthy relationship with your job.