The pharmaceutical industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, with sales growing each year. According to the 2015 Pharm Science Strategic Outlook, the pharmaceutical industry has already reached the trillion-dollar sales mark worldwide.

The development of Covid-19 vaccines has also provided a boost for pharma sales. The pharmaceutical industry is one industry that has benefited during this time of crisis. With the pharma sector growing at a rapid speed, there are a lot of job opportunities available for everyone.

If you're looking for a job in the pharma industry, there are countless options for you. From research and development to sales, the pharma sector has a place for everyone. With the right qualifications and skills, you can make it big in this industry.

What is the pharma industry?

The pharmaceutical industry fulfills all of our medicine-related needs. This sector includes the research, production, and distribution of drugs, treatments, devices and services. The pharma industry works with data and analyzes it to figure out the best medical options for people.

The industry has various branches that can accommodate people from numerous fields. People who work as researchers, marketing specialists, data analysts, sales professionals, and much more can find their place in the pharma industry. You can find a job in a private or public organization, depending on your preference.

9 high-paying jobs in the pharma industry

Here are some high-paying jobs in the pharmaceutical industry and some skills you need to succeed in the roles.

A financial analyst in a pharmaceutical company is an excellent job opportunity. When working as a pharmaceutical financial analyst, you have to analyze all financial data and assets of the company to help make better decisions for the company in the future. It plays a pivotal role for all businesses and can help the company grow.

As a pharmaceutical financial analyst, you must study the current business environment and market trends to help the company make informed financial decisions. To become a pharmaceutical financial analyst, you need to have comprehensive knowledge in the field of accounting and finance.

A medical science liaison’s primary duties include informing and educating other people about medical treatment, devices or substances. Government agencies, consumers and investors of the company all get their information from the medical science liaison.

When working in the pharma industry as a medical science liaison, you have to carry out studies and collect medical samples to determine which treatment suits an illness. Testing medical devices and writing proposals to obtain funding from government agencies or investors is also a part of the role.

If a pharmaceutical or biotechnology company wants to gain approval for their products, they need a regulatory specialist. A regulatory specialist provides scientists and developers with information regarding making the substance or treatment meet regulatory standards.

Government agencies also consult with regulatory specialists to make devices and medicines more compliant with the regulations and standards. As a regulatory specialist, you also have to ensure all the labels on products are accurate. You need to have exceptional critical thinking skills and an understanding of government regulations and medicine to become a regulatory specialist.

One of the top positions in pharmaceutical companies is a research scientist. As a research scientist, you have to perform experiments to develop new drugs or refine the existing ones. They carry out detailed experiments and research to determine which materials go well together.

Becoming a research scientist is not an easy task. You need extensive knowledge of chemistry and biology. You also require great attention to detail to be successful as a research scientist. You need to find out the side effects of all medicines and execute clinical trials.

To educate medical professionals about the value of pharmaceutical and medical products, the industry needs pharmaceutical sales representatives. These representatives have to communicate important information about medical products to nurses, pharmacists, and other medical professionals.

As a successful pharmaceutical sales representative, you need to have in-depth knowledge about how to communicate with consumers and all the products you're selling. Pharma sales representatives have the duty to share medicines and devices with customers and inform them on how to use them.

As another high-paying job in the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology consultants carry out some of the most crucial duties in pharmaceutical companies. For organizations to develop new and improved medicines and medical devices, they need biotechnology consultants.

As a biotech consultant, you need to be an expert in technology and biology. It is your job to advise and guide managers at biotechnology companies. Biotech consultants study the current trends and determine which treatments need to be developed. They provide consultancy for pharma companies and inform them about which medicines and devices they need to work on.

Every pharmacy needs an excellent manager that provides organization and leadership. You need to have various skills in order to become a successful pharmacy manager. It is part of the primary duties to consult with patients and inform them about the numerous medicines available.

As a pharmacy manager, you have to train other workers and pharmacists, schedule deliveries, inform technicians about any problems, and much more. You have to look after the entire pharmacy and all of its operations. A successful pharmacy manager has fantastic managerial skills, confidence when conversing with consumers, comprehensive knowledge about medicines and medications’ different reactions.

Biostatistician is another high-paying job at pharmaceutical companies. They have to collect data regarding public health and conduct studies. The data they collect helps them figure out how current biological situations may develop in the future.

A biostatistician needs to have exceptional mathematical and analytical skills. You need to read and decipher trends and work with surgeons, doctors, and other medical professionals. As a biostatistician, you work in government agencies and facilities to study genetics, test new medicines, and monitor the spread of new diseases.

The primary duties of a drug manufacturer include overseeing the production and distribution of various medical products and substances. It is considered one of the best-paying jobs in the pharmaceutical industry, and it requires you to look over a host of activities.

To become a successful drug manufacturer, you need to be knowledgeable about managing supply chains, biology, and chemistry. As a drug manufacturer, you have to produce vast quantities of medical substances and devices and deliver them to pharmacies, hospitals, and other facilities.

Final takeaway

Getting a job in the pharmaceutical industry is an excellent opportunity for anyone. There are various roles available in a pharma company, and you can find a place for yourself. From research and development to sales and marketing, the pharma industry is vast and incredibly accommodating for everyone.

Featured Jobs on BioSpace