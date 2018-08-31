Eli Lilly Taps Anne White to Take Over Oncology Division

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Eli Lilly Oncology will have a new president at the helm of the division. Industry veteran Anne White has been tapped to lead the division beginning Sept. 1. She replaced Sue Mahoney, whose last day with the company is today.

White is currently the vice president of portfolio management of Chorus and Next Generation Research & Development in the oncology division. When White takes over her new role Sept. 1, she will become a member of the company’s executive committee and report directly to Chief Executive Officer David A. Ricks. White has served in various roles with Eli Lilly since 1991, with a five-year stint at Tigris Pharmaceuticals from 2005 to 2010, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Ricks praised White as an addition to the company’s executive leadership team. He said White brings a “wealth of experience, expertise and leadership” to the team.

“She has led and delivered against our Next Generation Development objectives, accelerating medicines to patients and playing a key role in our recent R&D productivity. Her experience leading significant change transformation within the company will be incredibly valuable as we look toward the future,” Ricks said in a statement.

During her tenure in the pharmaceutical industry, White has worked in various leadership roles in oncology, neuroscience, infectious disease drug development and process transformation.

In addition to her experience with the company, Lilly said White has been a “champion for women in science.” She has been recognized for her efforts in mentoring and supporting women in the workplace, the company noted.

Mahony, who was tapped to lead Eli Lilly Oncology last year after Ricks took over as CEO, announced her retirement in March. After spending a decade in sales at Schering-Plough, Amgen and Bristol-Myers Squibb, Mahony joined Eli Lilly in 2000. Mahony led Lilly Oncology through the integration of ImClone, successfully launched several key brands — including Verzenio — and most recently led the refocusing of the company's oncology R&D strategy. Prior to this, as senior vice president of human resources and diversity, Mahony played a key role in restructuring the company into business units. At Lilly, Mahony has held senior leadership positions in product development, Six Sigma, marketing and general management roles.

When Mahony announced her retirement in March, she said she has appreciated the opportunity to participate in something greater than herself.

“We make medicines that help patients with cancer live longer. What a privilege it's been to wake up each morning with that as my life's work,” Mahony said in a March statement.