Arcadia Biosciences To Present At The Fifth Annual Liolios Gateway Conference On September 8, 2016

DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA), an agricultural technology company that creates value for farmers while benefitting the environment and enhancing human health, has been invited to present at the 2016 Gateway Conference being held on September 7-8, 2016 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco.

Raj Ketkar, Arcadia’s president and CEO, is scheduled to present at 8:30 a.m. PDT on Thursday September 8, 2016. Mr. Ketkar and Roger Salameh, Arcadia’s chief operating officer, will be available for meetings with investors throughout the day.

Arcadia’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay both in the Investors section of the company’s website and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters. Copies of the presentation will be also available at the conference and in the Investors section of the company’s website.

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or schedule a meeting with Arcadia’s representatives at the conference, please email gateway@liolios.com.

