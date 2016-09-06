Arcadia Biosciences To Present At The 29th Annual Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference On September 13, 2016

DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA), an agricultural technology company that creates value for farmers while benefitting the environment and enhancing human health, announced that it will participate in the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference in New York City.

Raj Ketkar, Arcadia’s president and CEO, is scheduled to present at 10:45 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, September 13, 2016. Mr. Ketkar and Steve Brandwein, Arcadia’s interim CFO, will be available for meetings with investors throughout the day.

Investors attending the conference may schedule a meeting through their representatives at Credit Suisse. Arcadia’s presentation will be available at the conference and in the Investors section of the company’s website.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Based in Davis, Calif., with additional facilities in Seattle, Wash. and Phoenix, Ariz., Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) develops agricultural products that create added value for farmers while benefitting the environment and enhancing human health. Arcadia’s agronomic performance traits, including Nitrogen Use Efficiency, Water Use Efficiency, Salinity Tolerance, Heat Tolerance and Herbicide Tolerance, are all aimed at making agricultural production more economically efficient and environmentally sound. Arcadia’s nutrition traits and products are aimed at creating healthier ingredients and whole foods with lower production costs. The company was recently listed in the Global Cleantech 100 and was previously named one of MIT Technology Review’s 50 Smartest Companies. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.