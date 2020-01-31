Arbor Biosciences and LGC, Biosearch Technologies Partner on Marker Discovery and Genotyping in Agrigenomics

Ann Arbor, Michigan January 29, 2020 – Arbor Biosciences, a division of Chiral Technologies, Inc. and worldwide leader in next generation sequencing (NGS) target enrichment, today announced a partnership with Biosearch Technologies, the complete genomics portfolio of LGC Group. LGC Group was founded over 175 years ago, and today supplies products and services in the life sciences sector to improve human healthcare, agri-food technology, and the environment across the world. Together, the organizations will use their extensive resources for genetic testing and marker discovery to deliver custom sequencing solutions to the agrigenomics market.

Through the partnership, Biosearch Technologies will become the exclusive global provider of custom hybridization-based targeted sequencing oligonucleotide panels powered by myBaits technology to commercial agricultural organizations and seed breeding companies. Arbor Biosciences will maintain their strong presence in academic and government research laboratories by continuing to serve these researchers with catalog and custom panels. Overall, the partnership will allow Biosearch Technologies to leverage their established relationships with commercial organizations by delivering a complimentary technology necessary for marker discovery in crop sciences.

Alison Devault, Director of Genomics at Arbor Biosciences stated “Custom hybridization capture kits for targeted NGS have been our speciality for almost a decade, and perfectly complement LGC Biosearch’s robust expertise with genotyping assays for commercial ag-bio applications. We are truly excited for this partnership that will allow both parties to better serve key clients and provide innovative, complete NGS solutions for the entire ag-bio genomics market.”

Mark Dearden, VP of Strategy and Marketing at LGC, Biosearch Technologies commented “The addition of custom hybridization-based targeted sequencing panels to our portfolio adds a critical component to our NGS offering for the AgBio sector.. We are excited about taking this next step with Arbor Biosciences and will continue to invest to support our customer’s mission critical applications.”

About Arbor Biosciences

Arbor Biosciences, a division of Chiral Technologies, Inc. and a subsidiary of Daicel Corporation, is a development and manufacturing company founded by scientists to serve our peers in molecular biology applications. We are a passionate organization of scientists determined to deliver cost-effective, user-friendly products to researchers of genetics and synthetic biology. The team at Arbor Biosciences prides themselves on providing exceptional customer service and timely technical support to new or advanced users on our array of products. We routinely collaborate with our customers and research partners to develop innovative solutions to address their unique applications.

About LGC Biosearch Technologies

LGC is an international leader in the extended life sciences sector, including human healthcare, agri-food & the environment. LGC provides a comprehensive range of reference materials, proficiency testing schemes, and genomics reagents, as well as research and measurement services. Its scientific tools and solutions enable organisations to advance research, develop new products and form an essential part of their quality and compliance procedures.

LGC’s 3,150 employees include internationally-recognised scientists who are experts in their field. Headquartered in London, it operates out of 19 countries worldwide and is extensively accredited to quality standards such as GMP, GLP, ISO 13485, ISO 17034, ISO 17043, ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001.

LGC has been home to the UK Government Chemist for more than 100 years and is the UK National Measurement Laboratory and Designated Institute for chemical and bio measurement. LGC has been privately-owned since 1996 and has diversified through internal investment and acquisition to be an international leader in its chosen markets. LGC is now owned by funds affiliated with KKR.

For more information, please visit www.lgcgroup.com

