Approved U.S. COVID-19 Vaccines Comparison Table

| COMPANY
| PFIZER/BIONTECH
| MODERNA
| J&J/JANSSEN
| Research Name
| BNT162b2
| mRNA-1273
| Ad26.CoV2.S
| Name
| Comirnaty
| Spikevax
| Janssen COVID-19 vaccine
| Type
| mRNA
| mRNA
| viral vector
| EUA Approved
| 12/11/2020
| 12/18/2020
| 2/27/2021
| FDA Fully Approved
| 8/23/2021 (for people ages 16 and older)
| No, but file has been submitted
| No, file to be submitted later this year
| Authorized Ages
| 5 and older
| 18 and older
Delayed decision for children 12-17 years old (could be Jan. 2022)
| 18 and older
| Authorized Ages for Booster
| Yes, for all (ages 16 and up)
| Yes
| Yes
| # of Doses
| 2 (21 days apart)
| 2 (28 days apart)
| 1
| Efficacy*
| 91.3% to 95% at preventing symptomatic disease; 100% at preventing severe disease as defined by CDC, 95.3% as defined by FDA
| 95% symptomatic, 96.3% to 100% at preventing hospitalization and death
| 28 days after inoculation: 85.4% for severe disease and 93.1% against hospitalization
| Efficacy Against Delta Variant*
| Early research suggests 88% efficacy at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 virus & 96% efficacy against hospitalization
| Early research suggests 72% efficacy at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 virus
| According to J&J research, 85% effective at preventing severe disease, up to 95% for preventing death
| Common Side Effects
| At site of injection: Pain, swelling, redness
Other: Tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, nausea, swollen lymph nodes
| At site of injection: pain, swelling, redness
Other: tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, nausea, swollen lymph nodes
| Injection site pain, headache, fatigue, myalgia, nausea, swollen lymph nodes
| Rare Side Effects
| Allergic reaction, myocarditis, pericarditis, swollen lymph nodes, decreased appetite, diarrhea, vomiting, fainting due to shot
| Allergic reaction, myocarditis & pericarditis in adolescents and young adults (~12.6 cases per million 2nd dose administered)
| Anaphylaxis and severe allergic reaction, blood clots, Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia syndrome usually occurring in women younger than 50, Guillain-Barré syndrome, capillary leak syndrome, fainting due to shot
| Price
| $19.50 per dose
| $25-$37 per dose
| $10 per dose
| Projected Sales
| $33.5 billion for 2021
| $19.2 billion for 2021
| $2.5 billion for 2021
| # of Fully Vaccinated in U.S. (Source: CDC data as of 12/13/21)
| 113,046,986
| 72,677,133
| 16,117,973
| *
| Dozens of studies have been conducted on the efficacy of the vaccines, within structured clinical trials, real-world studies, and laboratory assays. The stated efficacy values generally reflect a consensus range, which can vary depending on study structure, patient population and most common circulating viral variant at the time of the study.
