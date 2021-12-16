SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Approved U.S. COVID-19 Vaccines Comparison Table

December 16, 2021 | 
2 min read

The avalanche of news released every day about all three - or various combinations thereof - can be overwhelming. So, BioSpace has put together a chart for easy comparative reference.

Within the first ten months after COVID-19 touched down in in the United States, three vaccines were approved under emergency use authorization (EUA). One, Pfizer and BioNTech‘s Comirnaty, has since been fully approved. The avalanche of news released every day about all three - or various combinations thereof - can be overwhelming. So, BioSpace has put together a chart for easy comparative reference.

The table below shows the comparison of EUA approved vaccines in the U.S.

COMPANY
PFIZER/BIONTECH
MODERNA
J&J/JANSSEN
Research Name
BNT162b2
mRNA-1273
Ad26.CoV2.S
Name
Comirnaty
Spikevax
Janssen COVID-19 vaccine
Type
mRNA
mRNA
viral vector
EUA Approved
12/11/2020
12/18/2020
2/27/2021
FDA Fully Approved
8/23/2021 (for people ages 16 and older)
No, but file has been submitted
No, file to be submitted later this year
Authorized Ages
5 and older
18 and older
Delayed decision for children 12-17 years old (could be Jan. 2022)
18 and older
Authorized Ages for Booster
Yes, for all (ages 16 and up)
Yes
Yes
# of Doses
2 (21 days apart)
2 (28 days apart)
1
Efficacy*
91.3% to 95% at preventing symptomatic disease; 100% at preventing severe disease as defined by CDC, 95.3% as defined by FDA
95% symptomatic, 96.3% to 100% at preventing hospitalization and death
28 days after inoculation: 85.4% for severe disease and 93.1% against hospitalization
Efficacy Against Delta Variant*
Early research suggests 88% efficacy at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 virus & 96% efficacy against hospitalization
Early research suggests 72% efficacy at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 virus
According to J&J research, 85% effective at preventing severe disease, up to 95% for preventing death
Common Side Effects
At site of injection: Pain, swelling, redness
Other: Tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, nausea, swollen lymph nodes
At site of injection: pain, swelling, redness
Other: tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, nausea, swollen lymph nodes
Injection site pain, headache, fatigue, myalgia, nausea, swollen lymph nodes
Rare Side Effects
Allergic reaction, myocarditis, pericarditis, swollen lymph nodes, decreased appetite, diarrhea, vomiting, fainting due to shot
Allergic reaction, myocarditis & pericarditis in adolescents and young adults (~12.6 cases per million 2nd dose administered)
Anaphylaxis and severe allergic reaction, blood clots, Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia syndrome usually occurring in women younger than 50, Guillain-Barré syndrome, capillary leak syndrome, fainting due to shot
Price
$19.50 per dose
$25-$37 per dose
$10 per dose
Projected Sales
$33.5 billion for 2021
$19.2 billion for 2021
$2.5 billion for 2021
# of Fully Vaccinated in U.S.
(Source: CDC data as of 12/13/21)
113,046,986
72,677,133
16,117,973
*
Dozens of studies have been conducted on the efficacy of the vaccines, within structured clinical trials, real-world studies, and laboratory assays. The stated efficacy values generally reflect a consensus range, which can vary depending on study structure, patient population and most common circulating viral variant at the time of the study.
Infectious disease COVID-19 Vaccines
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Donkey and elephant with money
Policy
As Election Nears, Pharma Hedges Campaign Contribution Bets
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen