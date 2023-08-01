APNIMED to Participate in the 43rd Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Apnimed, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing oral pharmacologic therapies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and related disorders, including its lead oral treatment candidate AD109, announced today the company will be participating in the upcoming 43rd Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference at the InterContinental in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Investors are invited to view the live session and participate in one-on-one meetings. Please see additional details below:

Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference Fireside Chat: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 2:00-2:25 PM ET in the Hutchinson Room Presenter: Lawrence Miller, MD, CEO Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord89/apni/2451064

Interested parties may also access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Events” section of the company website at: apnimed.com/events. Investors should contact their CG representative to schedule one-on-one meetings.

About AD109

AD109 has the potential to be the first oral pharmacologic that both treats the underlying cause of OSA, airway obstruction at night, and improves daytime consequences of OSA, such as fatigue. It is a potential first-in-class, novel, investigational combination dosed once daily at bedtime, designed to treat OSA patients across a broad spectrum of disease severity. AD109 combines Apnimed’s novel selective antimuscarinic (aroxybutynin) with a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (atomoxetine). AD109 targets key neurological pathways in OSA that activate upper airway dilator muscles to maintain an open airway during sleep. AD109 has the potential to become a safe, effective, and convenient treatment for OSA, addressing some of the key limitations of current standard of care treatments that can be poorly tolerated (e.g., CPAP and oral devices) and/or invasive (e.g., surgery or implanted devices).

AD109 has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA.

About Apnimed

Apnimed is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company working to transform the treatment of sleep apnea based on a simple idea – patients with obstructive sleep apnea could benefit from treatment with a safe and effective oral medication dosed once daily at bedtime. Apnimed’s lead development program targets the neurologic control of upper airway muscles to maintain an open airway during sleep. Based in Cambridge, Mass., the company is developing a portfolio of novel pharmacologic therapies for sleep apnea and related disorders. Learn more at apnimed.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea is one of the most common and serious sleep disorders. It is estimated to affect more than 35 million Americans, though underdiagnosis continues to be a serious problem and the number of affected Americans may be far greater. OSA is characterized by partial or complete upper airway closure that occurs during sleep, which can cause dramatic reductions in overnight oxygen saturation and often leads to poor sleep, and in the long term, has been shown to exacerbate hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and stroke. Additionally, OSA can impair work productivity, reduce daytime functional abilities, and lower quality of life. Sleep-related muscular relaxation driven by the central nervous system is the key neurologic mechanism that causes OSA. In patients with OSA, a reduction in neuromuscular control of the upper airway during sleep leads to a corresponding relaxation of the upper airway dilator muscles. The vast majority of diagnosed patients are prescribed positive air pressure therapy devices such as continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, but many patients are dissatisfied with these mechanical nighttime devices and fewer than half are compliant long term, leaving a significant population untreated, undertreated and at risk.

