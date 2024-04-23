SUBSCRIBE
Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 7, 2024, to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

April 23, 2024 | 
1 min read

Apellis Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that the company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

WALTHAM, Mass., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that the company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the live call by phone, please pre-register for the call here. A live audio webcast of the event and accompanying slides may also be accessed through the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across serious retinal, rare, and neurological diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Meredith Kaya
meredith.kaya@apellis.com
617.599.8178


