Medicovestor, Inc. and Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Forge Strategic Partnership to Develop First-in-Class Chemoimmunotherapy Antibody-Drug Conjugates

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicovestor, Inc., a New York-based biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class chemoimmunotherapy antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) today announced a strategic partnership with Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals, a leading Shanghai-based high-tech biopharmaceutical company specializing in biologics R&D.





Medicovestor and Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals signed a strategic partnership agreement, witnessed by Medicovestor COO Lin Ong; Dragon sail pharmaceutical General Manager Kai Tan and Business Director Wusong Luo; Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Vice President of R&D Hailiang Zheng; and Outreach Manager Meiling Chen.

The agreement, officially signed on June 6, brings together Medicovestor’s proprietary ADC platforms—ADoBind, a novel dimeric antibody architecture, and ADoTope, a bi-epitope targeting system—with Sanyou’s globally leading AI-STAL (Artificial Intelligence-enabled Super Trillion Antibody Library) technology and intelligent drug screening and preclinical research capabilities. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of first-in-class chemoimmunotherapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases so that it is “chemoimmunotherapy” ADCs.

Medicovestor is a U.S.-based biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation chemoimmunotherapies antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company has two proprietary technology platforms that enable higher efficacy at lower doses and support combination therapies. Its lead program has entered the IND-enabling stage, with a pancreatic cancer therapy submitted for FDA Orphan Drug Designation. Medicovestor currently holds eleven (11) granted patents and three (3) pending applications, positioning the company with a distinct competitive edge in the ADC field.









Dr. Seah Lim, CEO of Medicovestor, and Dr. Guojun Lang, CEO of Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to redefining ADCs by integrating our differentiated ADC platforms with Sanyou’s world-class expertise in antibody development to incorporate immunotherapy into ADCs,” said Seah Lim, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Medicovestor. “Together, our complementary strengths create a powerful engine to unlock novel therapeutic possibilities for patients with limited treatment options.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Medicovestor to realize the promise of their highly innovative chemoimmunotherapy ADC platforms,” said David Lang, PhD, Founder and CEO of Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals. “By combining scientific excellence with execution capability, we aim to deliver transformative therapies that change patients’ lives.”

The partnership includes joint research, technology transfer, and co-development of lead candidates. Both companies plan to announce development milestones and candidate selections in the coming quarters.

About Medicovestor, Inc.

Medicovestor is a biotechnology company headquartered in New York City, focused on advancing chemoimmunotherapy antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary platforms—ADoBind, a novel dimeric antibody structure, and ADoTope, a dual-payload targeting technology—are designed to enhance tumor selectivity and minimize systemic toxicity, unlocking new therapeutic potential beyond conventional ADC applications.

Media Contact:

Lin Ong, Chief Operating Officer

lin.ong@medicovestor.com

About Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals is a Shanghai-based biotech company with global reach, focused on accelerating biologics R&D through its AI-powered super-trillion antibody library platform. It offers a full-suite “4C” service model and has completed 1,200+ projects with over 1,200 pharma and biotech partners worldwide.

Media Contact:

Meiling Chen, Outreach Manager

meiling.chen@sanyoubio.com

