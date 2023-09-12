Anteris Announces Participation at the Cantor Healthcare Conference on Sept 26th 2023

BRISBANE, Australia & MINNEAPOLIS--()-- Anteris Technologies Ltd (Anteris or the Company) (ASX: AVR), a structural heart company developing the world’s only balloon-expandable, single-piece transcatheter aortic valve (TAVR) for the treatment of aortic stenosis announced today that Wayne Paterson, the Chief Executive Officer of Anteris will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Mr. Paterson will present the latest clinical data for DurAVR™, the Company’s lead technology and a best-in-class TAVR for the treatment of aortic stenosis. This will be followed with a fireside chat with Cantor’s medtech analyst, Ross Osborn. Investor one-on-one meetings are also available at the conference, and institutional investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Cantor sales person or Cantor’s Corporate Access team at corporateaccess@cantor.com

DurAVR™ THV continues to be investigated in a clinical trial setting for severe aortic stenosis patients in two Early Feasibility Studies (EFS) being conducted in the U.S. (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05712161) and Europe (Clinicaltrials.gov NCT05182307). One-year data from European EFS of DurAVR™ was presented at the TVT Structural Heart Conference on June 9th 2023 and available on the investor portal of the Company’s website. Thirty (30) day data results from the ongoing U.S. EFS of DurAVR™ is targeted for 4Q2023.

About Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR)

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR) is a structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercialising innovative medical devices. Founded in Australia, with a significant presence in Minneapolis, USA, a MedTech hub, Anteris is science-driven, with an experienced team of multidisciplinary professionals delivering transformative solutions to structural heart disease patients.

The Company’s lead product, DurAVR™, is a transcatheter heart valve (THV) for the treatment of aortic stenosis. DurAVR™ THV has been designed in partnership with the world’s leading interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons and is the first transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) to use a single piece of bioengineered tissue. This biomimetic valve is uniquely shaped to mimic the performance of a healthy human aortic valve.

The ComASUR™ Delivery System is designed to provide controlled deployment and accurate placement of the DurAVR™ THV with balloon-expandable delivery, allowing precise alignment with the heart’s native commissures to achieve desired valve positioning.

Anteris Technologies is set to revolutionise the structural heart market by delivering clinically superior solutions that meet significant unmet clinical needs.

Authorisation and Additional Information:

This announcement was authorized by the Board of Directors.

Website www.anteristech.com

Twitter @AnterisTech

Facebook www.facebook.com/AnterisTech

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/anteristech

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230912585997/en/