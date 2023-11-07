SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Anika to Participate in Upcoming November 2023 Investor Conferences

November 7, 2023 | 
1 min read

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, announced that Dr. Cheryl Blanchard, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Levitz, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will be participating at the following investor conferences.

  • The Stephens Annual Investment Conference at the Grand Hyatt, Nashville, TN, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The Company will host a live presentation starting at 8:00 a.m. CT/9:00 a.m. ET. Management will be hosting 1x1 investor meetings the same day.
  • The Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference at the Lotte New York Palace on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Company will host a live presentation starting at 2:50 p.m. ET. Management will be hosting 1x1 investor meetings the same day.

Webcasts of all events will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika’s website, www.anika.com. An archive of the all the presentations will also be available on the website.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including Osteoarthritis Pain Management, Regenerative Solutions, Sports Medicine and Arthrosurface Joint Solutions, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

ANIKA, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS and the Anika logo are registered trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Mark Namaroff, 781-457-9287
Vice President, Investor Relations, ESG and Corporate Communications
investorrelations@anika.com


