Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024

May 2, 2024 | 
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) will report its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) will report its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Amylyx’ senior management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and other company updates.

To access the conference call, please dial +1 (877)-346-6112 (U.S. & Canada) or +1 (848)-280-6350 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be joined into the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals call. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/news-events/events. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is committed to supporting and creating more moments for the neurodegenerative disease community through the discovery and development of innovative new treatments. Amylyx is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X, formerly known as Twitter. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.

