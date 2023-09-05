Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - September 5, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced that Joshua Cohen and Justin Klee, Co-CEOs of Amylyx, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September, which are being conducted in-person:

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference: Presentation followed by Q&A on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 11:00am ET

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 3:35pm ET

A live webcast of both conference events can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/news-events/events, and will be available for replay for 90 days following the events.

