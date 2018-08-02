American Heart Association Welcomes Senior Vice President of Health Strategies

WICHITA, Kan. /PRNewswire/ --American Heart Association (AHA), Midwest Affiliate, has named Dr. Jeff Willett as its new Senior Vice President of Health Strategies. He will oversee strategies that advance the work of the Association including changing policy, leading breakthroughs in science and technology, changing systems, transforming healthcare and transforming communities. The American Heart Association is the is the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to fighting cardiovascular disease. The Association’s Midwest Affiliate covers an 11-state region comprised of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. “Dr. Willett joins the Association with more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit health leadership. He brings a strong background in health policy, community health, research and evaluation and media relations,” said Kevin Harker, executive vice president, American Heart Association. “In his new role Jeff will lead health strategies for the affiliate developing, monitoring and ensuring execution of short and long-term strategies for health impact in both rural and urban areas.” Most recently Dr. Willett served as the vice president of the Truth Initiative in Washington D.C., where he oversaw a team of health policy researchers focused on tobacco prevention. Closer to home, he spent five years as Vice President of Programs and Policy for the Kansas Health Foundation. Jeff earned a Ph.D. in Sociology with a focus on health from the University of Nebraska. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Nebraska. “I’m excited for this opportunity; the American Heart Association has an incredible team of staff, volunteers and partners working to create opportunities for all people to live healthier lives,” said Dr. Willett. “It’s an honor to work alongside the individuals who are improving health in our communities.” Willett resides in Wichita with his wife, Brandy and their two sons, Addison and Gavin. About the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association

