Augustine Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Poster at the American Diabetes Association’s 86th Scientific Sessions

Poster will feature in vivo efficacy profile of one of Augustine’s HDAC6 inhibitor development candidates





LEUVEN, Belgium – 2 June 2026 – Augustine Therapeutics NV (“Augustine” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company focused on developing new therapies for cardiometabolic, neuromuscular, and neurodegenerative diseases through the inhibition of the cytosolic Histone DeACetylase 6 (HDAC6) enzyme, today announced a late-breaking poster presentation at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA's) 2026 Scientific Sessions, taking place June 5–8, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The poster presentation will feature in vivo efficacy results for one of the Company’s development candidates in a preclinical mouse model of Heart Failure with preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF).

Rie Schultz Hansen, PhD, CSO of Augustine, added: “As we advance our pipeline of novel HDAC6 inhibitors towards the clinic, we are establishing compelling cases for evaluating our molecules in a range of severe diseases. A significant need for novel therapeutic approaches to HFpEF remains, and we are excited to share the robust in vivo efficacy results we have seen with one of our most advanced molecules.”

Presentation Details

Title: Selective HDAC6 Inhibition Improves Cardiometabolic and Diastolic Dysfunction in a Two-Hit Mouse Model of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction

Poster #: 3067-LB

Session: Late Breaking Poster Session

Date/Time: Sunday, June 7, 2026, 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM CT

Location: Poster Hall D-E

Additional information about the ADA's 2026 Scientific Sessions is available at the ADA meeting website (www.diabetes.org). The poster will be uploaded onto the Augustine Therapeutics website here for reference following the presentation.

Media Contacts:



Augustine Therapeutics

Gerhard Koenig, CEO

E-mail: info@augustinetx.com

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell, Ashley Tapp

E-mail: augustinetx@icrhealthcare.com



About Augustine Therapeutics

Augustine Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the treatment of cardiometabolic, neuromuscular, and neurodegenerative diseases through its next-generation approach to selectively inhibit HDAC6. Augustine’s HDAC6 inhibitors have been purposefully designed to selectively inhibit HDAC6 while preserving its beneficial non-catalytic functions. With its novel non-hydroxamate, non-hydrazide producing chemotype, Augustine’s HDAC6 approach is selective, avoids the limitations of other chemotypes, and built for chronic diseases. Augustine Therapeutics was founded on the ground-breaking research of Prof. Ludo Van Den Bosch from the VIB-KU Leuven in Belgium. The Company raised an oversubscribed EUR 78 million / USD 85 million Series A financing round in March 2025, led by Novo Holdings and Jeito Capital and supported by Asabys Partners, Eli Lilly and Company, AdBio partners, V-Bio Ventures, PMV, VIB, Gemma Frisius Fund, the US-based Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) Research Foundation and Newton Biocapital. For more information visit www.augustinetx.com.