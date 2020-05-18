ALX Oncology to Present ALX148 Phase 1 Clinical Data at the Virtual 25th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, announced that the Phase 1 study of ALX148 in patients with relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma has been selected for an e-Poster presentation at the Virtual 25th Annual Congress of EHA, June 11 – 14, 2020.
BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that the Phase 1 study of ALX148 in patients with relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma has been selected for an e-Poster presentation at the Virtual 25th Annual Congress of EHA, June 11 – 14, 2020.
Virtual 25th Congress of EHA Presentation Information
Title: ALX148, a CD47 blocker, in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) (Abstract #EP1247).
Session Title: Aggressive Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma - Clinical
Date: Friday, June 12
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, ALX148, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated proprietary Fc domain. ALX148 has demonstrated promising clinical activity across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to advance ALX148 into clinical development for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and to continue clinical development for the treatment of a range of solid tumor indications.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005061/en/
Media Contact
Karen Sharma
MacDougall
(781) 235-3060
alx@macbiocom.com
Investor Contact
Peter Garcia
CFO, ALX Oncology
(650) 466-7125 Ext. 113
peter@alxoncology.com
Source: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.
View this news release online at:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005061/en