ALX Oncology to Present ALX148 Phase 1 Clinical Data at the Virtual 25th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA)

May 18, 2020 11:00 UTC

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that the Phase 1 study of ALX148 in patients with relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma has been selected for an e-Poster presentation at the Virtual 25th Annual Congress of EHA, June 11 – 14, 2020.

Virtual 25th Congress of EHA Presentation Information

Title: ALX148, a CD47 blocker, in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) (Abstract #EP1247).

Session Title: Aggressive Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma - Clinical

Date: Friday, June 12

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, ALX148, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated proprietary Fc domain. ALX148 has demonstrated promising clinical activity across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to advance ALX148 into clinical development for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and to continue clinical development for the treatment of a range of solid tumor indications.

