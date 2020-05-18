SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

ALX Oncology to Present ALX148 Phase 1 Clinical Data at the Virtual 25th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA)

May 18, 2020 | 
1 min read

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, announced that the Phase 1 study of ALX148 in patients with relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma has been selected for an e-Poster presentation at the Virtual 25th Annual Congress of EHA, June 11 – 14, 2020.

May 18, 2020 11:00 UTC

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that the Phase 1 study of ALX148 in patients with relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma has been selected for an e-Poster presentation at the Virtual 25th Annual Congress of EHA, June 11 – 14, 2020.

Virtual 25th Congress of EHA Presentation Information
Title: ALX148, a CD47 blocker, in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) (Abstract #EP1247).
Session Title: Aggressive Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma - Clinical
Date: Friday, June 12

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, ALX148, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated proprietary Fc domain. ALX148 has demonstrated promising clinical activity across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to advance ALX148 into clinical development for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and to continue clinical development for the treatment of a range of solid tumor indications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005061/en/

Contacts

Media Contact
Karen Sharma
MacDougall
(781) 235-3060
alx@macbiocom.com

Investor Contact
Peter Garcia
CFO, ALX Oncology
(650) 466-7125 Ext. 113
peter@alxoncology.com

Source: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.

Clinical research Phase I Events Healthcare
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
3D illustration of blood cells being produced in the bone marrow
Cancer
Actinium to Farm Out AML Radioactive Drug After FDA Asks for Another Trial
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bayer's global pharmaceuticals headquarters in Germany
Drug Development
Bayer’s Finerenone Hits Primary Endpoint in Phase III Heart Failure Trial
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen