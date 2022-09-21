ALX Oncology to Participate in the Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that Jaume Pons, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel and investor meetings at the Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference on Wednesday, September 28 in New York.

Format: Moderated panel with analysts, Li Watsek & Brandon Folkes

Panel: “Building Combinations: What are the Novel Ideas?”

Date: Wednesday, September 28

Time: 10:40 AM Eastern Time

Location: New York, NY

Dr. Pons and Mr. Peter Garcia, CFO of ALX Oncology, will be hosting one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the ALX Oncology management team, please contact your Cantor conference representative.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, evorpacept, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. Evorpacept has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to continue clinical development of evorpacept for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications and hematologic malignancies.





