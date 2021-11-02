ALX Oncology Announces Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference Participation - Nov 02, 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that Jaume Pons, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer and other senior executives, will participate in four upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Tiago Fauth

Date: Monday, November 8

Time: 2:40 PM Eastern Time

Webcast link: Available here

Stifel 2021 Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Bradley Canino

Date: Tuesday, November 16

Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time

Webcast link: Available here

Jefferies 2021 London Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Michael Yee

Date: Thursday, November 18 – Friday, November 19

Webcast link: Available here

Piper Sandler 33rd Virtual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Christopher Raymond

Date: Monday, November 22

Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time

Webcast link: Will be made available shortly

A webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com and selecting Events under the News and Events tab. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for up to 90 days following the fireside chat dates.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, evorpacept (also known as ALX148), is a next-generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. Evorpacept has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to continue clinical development of evorpacept for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications and hematologic malignances, including acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.





Investor Contact: Peter Garcia Chief Financial Officer, ALX Oncology (650) 466-7125 Ext. 113 peter@alxoncology.com Argot Partners (212)-600-1902 alxoncology@argotpartners.com Media Contact: Karen Sharma MacDougall (781) 235-3060 alx@macbiocom.com