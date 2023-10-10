ALX Oncology Announces Closing of Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares - October 10, 2023

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), an immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 immune checkpoint pathway, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. ALX Oncology sold 8,663,793 shares of common stock, which included 1,293,103 shares of common stock pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares of common stock in the offering. The shares of common stock were sold at a public offering price of $6.38 per share, the closing price on October 4, 2023, and the pre-funded warrants were sold at a public offering price of $6.379 per pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds to ALX Oncology from this offering were approximately $63.2 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, and excluding the exercise of any pre-funded warrants. All shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants were offered by the Company.

ALX Oncology anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering to fund the continued clinical development of evorpacept and the related clinical trials, including ASPEN-06 clinical trial, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Piper Sandler and Cantor acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. UBS Investment Bank also acted as a book-running manager for the offering. LifeSci Capital and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as lead managers for the offering.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 immune checkpoint inhibitor and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, evorpacept, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. Evorpacept has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer antibodies. ALX Oncology is currently focusing on combining evorpacept with anti-cancer antibodies, ADCs, and PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to ALX Oncology’s expectations regarding the anticipated use of proceeds. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. ALX Oncology cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, and risks and uncertainties related to market conditions. These and other risks are described more fully in ALX Oncology’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including ALX Oncology’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents ALX Oncology files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, ALX Oncology undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.





