Alex Harrison joins Consilium Strategic Communications

LONDON, UK; 12 November 2018 - Consilium Strategic Communications, a global leader in strategic healthcare investor relations and communications, today announces the appointment of Alex Harrison as a Senior Advisor.

Alex is a healthcare communications specialist with more than 15 years’ experience working in-house in strategic communications at both GSK and Cadbury and prior to that at Brunswick. Alex has also worked within the patient group, The Brain Tumour Charity, advising on communications. She has experience in developing and delivering successful corporate communication, corporate responsibility and employee engagement strategies.

Mary-Jane Elliott, Managing Partner of Consilium Strategic Communications, commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Alex as a Senior Advisor to the growing team at Consilium. With her proven track record we are pleased that she joins us with significant corporate PR expertise which complements our global strategic communications and IR offering.”

Commenting on her appointment, Alex Harrison said: “I am thrilled to be able to support clients at the ever-growing Consilium Strategic Communications. Consilium’s offering is unique and praised internationally for the quality of its capital markets advice and execution, resulting in an exceptional healthcare client base.”

About Consilium Strategic Communications

Consilium Strategic Communications is a global leader in strategic healthcare communications and investor relations advisory with offices in Europe and across the US. Consilium’s highly-skilled team provides strategic, long-term PR and IR advice to healthcare companies, Boards, senior decision makers and executives on critical communications programmes and stakeholder challenges. The Company has established deep knowledge and expertise across all areas of the global healthcare sector through broad involvement in representing international clients spanning the Fortune 500, FTSE 100, FTSEurofirst 300 and FTSE 250, through to discrete specialist reputation management projects.