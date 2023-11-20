Akebia Therapeutics to Present at Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 28th at 10:30 a.m. EST.

The Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference will take place November 28 – November 30, 2023, in New York.

A webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the “Investors” section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

