Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Santa Clara, California) And University of Arizona To Host Environmental Analysis Techniques Workshop

March 10, 2014 | 
1 min read

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it will co-host a two-day workshop focused on environmental analysis techniques with the University of Arizona, March 18-19 in Tucson, Ariz.

“We are pleased to collaborate with the University of Arizona and bring together some of the world’s leading scientists in the field of environmental analysis,” said Joe Weitzel, director of global field marketing for Agilent’s Chemical Analysis Group.

