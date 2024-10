LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immunology company developing innovative treatments for cancers and other diseases, will release its second quarter 2015 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23, 2015. Agenus executives will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

