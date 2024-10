LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immunology company developing innovative treatments for cancers and other diseases, today announced that Robert B. Stein, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D at Agenus will present at the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 8th at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference will take place at The Westin New York Grand Central in New York City.