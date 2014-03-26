Agenus To Present At The 4th Annual Cancer Immunotherapy Conference

Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq: AGEN) today announced that Robert Stein, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Agenus, will be presenting on Agenus’ checkpoint modulator portfolio and immuno-oncology strategy at the 4th Annual Cancer Immunotherapy Conference at the New York Academy of Medicine in New York City. On March 27, 2014, a presentation on Checkpoint Modulators is scheduled for 8:30 am Eastern Time and a corporate presentation is scheduled for 2:15 pm Eastern Time.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.