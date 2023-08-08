Agenus Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced results for the second quarter 2023.

Key accomplishments and highlights include:

Botensilimab/balstilimab combination data presented at ESMO-GI demonstrated median overall survival (mOS) of 20.9 months and a 23% overall response rate (ORR), both surpassing data reported for standard of care in 3L+ Non-MSI-H colorectal cancer (CRC) in patients without active liver metastases. Regulatory: The U.S. FDA granted Fast Track designation for the botensilimab/balstilimab combination in 3L+ Non-MSI-H CRC in patients without active liver metastases. Agenus is exploring global accelerated approval strategies for CRC.

“Botensilimab, alone or in combination with balstilimab, continues to display remarkable clinical activity in over 600 patients treated across nine late-stage, treatment resistant solid tumor cancers, demonstrating great potential to revolutionize the role of immunotherapy in cancer treatment,” said Chief Executive Officer, Garo Armen, Ph.D. “Agenus is committed to advancing our diverse clinical pipeline with a focus on expediting our first regulatory submission for the botensilimab/balstilimab combination in colorectal cancer. Our data has demonstrated an unprecedented survival benefit over what has been reported for standard of care, underscoring this combination as an important potential treatment option for patients with non-MSI-high colorectal cancer, which represents 85% of the population of patients with colorectal cancer1.”

Botensilimab/Balstilimab (“Bot/Bal”) Combination in 3L+ Non-MSI-H Metastatic CRC Data Presented at the ESMO-GI World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer in June 2023:

In 69 evaluable patients with non-MSI-High CRC without active liver metastases, results demonstrated a meaningful improvement over standard of care in both overall response rate (ORR%) and median overall survival (mOS): mOS of 20.9 months as compared to the recently reported 12.9-month benchmark with standard care. 2 ORR of 23% as compared to the recently reported 2.8% 1 benchmark with standard care.

In April 2023, the U.S. FDA granted Fast Track designation to the bot/bal combination for patients with non-MSI-H/dMMR metastatic CRC without active liver metastases.

The ACTIVATE Phase 2 trial in this patient population is on target to conclude enrollment by year-end. Planning is underway for a Phase 3 CRC study; with Fast Track designation from the FDA, study design and timing will be determined as we discuss our filing approach with the agency.

A Biologics License Application to the FDA is planned in 2024.

Botensilimab in Other Advanced Solid Tumor Cancers:

Lung: Enrollment continues for a Phase 1b trial targeting PD-(L)1 +/- chemotherapy relapsed/refractory non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC); data update planned by year-end.

Melanoma: Ongoing global enrollment in Phase 2 ACTIVATE trial with data update planned in 2024.

Ovarian: Phase 1b trial in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) demonstrated a 33% ORR and 67% disease control rate among primarily high-grade, heavily pretreated patients (presented at SGO in March 2023).

Sarcomas: Updated data for a Phase 1b cohort with advanced sarcomas to be presented at ESMO on October 21st 2023.

AGEN2373 Data Presented at the ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting:

Complete results from the first-in-human monotherapy dose escalation study of AGEN2373, a CD137 agonist, in patients with advanced solid tumors: Reported responses in metastatic prostate cancer, ampullary carcinoma, and vulvar squamous cell carcinoma highlight the potential impact of AGEN2373. AGEN2373 is the first CD137 agonist antibody to report single-agent responses with no major toxicities. Clinical data are consistent with mechanistic design intent of AGEN2373 to avoid hepatic toxicity, a typical constraint of CD137-targeted agonists.



Leadership Appointments:

In alignment with Agenus’ next phase of growth and anticipated commercialization of the bot/bal combination, the company announced the following key executive appointments:

Robin Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Commercial Officer.

Homa Yeganegi, Chief Product Strategy and Global Medical Affairs Officer.

Stephanie Fagan, Chief Communications Officer.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

We ended our second quarter 2023 with a cash, cash equivalent and short-term investment balance of $157.6 million, compared to $193.4 million at December 31, 2022. In addition, we have raised $20.3 million through sales of our common stock under our at market issuance sales agreement since the end of Q2 2023.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, we recognized revenue of $25.3 million and $48.2 million and incurred a net loss of $73.4 million and $144.3 million, respectively. Our net loss includes non-cash expenses of $28.9 million for the three months ended, and $53.8 million for the six months ended, June 30, 2023.

Select Financial Information (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 157,852 $ 193,358 Cash raised since quarter end $ 20,281 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues, royalty sales milestone $ - $ 17,316 $ - $ 17,316 Revenues, non-cash royalty 22,068 144 41,174 17,778 Revenues, research and development 2,489 1,907 5,101 8,647 Revenues, other 739 1,559 1,923 3,126 Total Revenue 25,296 20,926 48,198 46,867 Research and development expenses 59,285 44,960 116,402 87,404 General and administrative expenses 20,415 18,914 38,653 37,866 Cost of service revenue 254 2,024 2,548 2,567 Other income (883 ) (8,966 ) (1,604 ) (8,776 ) Non-cash interest expense 19,647 13,636 36,920 28,588 Non-cash contingent consideration fair value adjustment 8 (407 ) (398 ) (943 ) Net loss* $ (73,430 ) $ (49,235 ) $ (144,323 ) $ (99,839 ) Net loss per share attributable to Agenus Inc. common stockholders: $ (0.20 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.35 ) *Includes non-cash expenses Adjusted Net loss for non-cash expenses: Net loss as reported $ (73,430 ) $ (49,235 ) $ (144,323 ) $ (99,839 ) Non-cash expenses Depreciation and amortization 2,973 1,690 5,535 3,350 Share based compensation 6,042 4,634 11,527 9,625 Non-cash interest expense 19,647 13,636 36,920 28,588 Other 285 (409 ) (100 ) (943 ) Total non-cash expenses 28,947 19,551 53,882 40,620 Net loss excluding non-cash expenses $ (44,483 ) $ (29,684 ) $ (90,441 ) $ (59,219 )

About Botensilimab

Botensilimab, an investigational multifunctional CTLA-4 antibody, is designed to extend immunotherapy benefits to “cold” tumors, which have not historically responded to standard of care or other investigational therapies. Besides binding to the CTLA-4 receptor, its Fc-enhanced structure induces a memory immune response, downregulates regulatory T cells, and activates T cells, thereby enhancing immune responses. Approximately 600 patients have been treated with botensilimab in phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials. Botensilimab alone, or in combination with Agenus’ PD-1 antibody, balstilimab, has shown clinical responses across nine metastatic, late-line cancers. For more information about botensilimab trials, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov with the identifiers NCT03860272, NCT05608044, NCT05630183, and NCT05529316.

About AGEN2373

AGEN2373 is a novel anti-CD137 agonist that has been designed to activate T and NK cells while mitigating liver toxicities common to the CD137 target class. CD137 (4-1BB) is an activating receptor expressed on T and NK cells. Upon binding to CD137, AGEN2373 is designed to stimulate the growth and activation of cytotoxic T and NK cells, triggering a lasting memory response to cancer. AGEN2373 binds to a unique epitope designed to achieve this response specifically within the tumor microenvironment. This selective binding is designed to avoid serious side effects associated with CD137 activation in the liver that have been reported by competitor molecules. AGEN2373 has demonstrated preliminary clinical activity and has been well tolerated by patients without signs of liver toxicity (Barve et al. ASCO 2023).

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer and infectious diseases with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company’s mission is to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants (through SaponiQx). Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @agenus_bio.

