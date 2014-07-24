Agenus Release: First Vaccine Candidate for Malaria is Accepted for EU Regulatory Review

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), an immuno-oncology company developing a portfolio of checkpoint modulators (CPMs), heat shock protein peptide-based vaccines, and adjuvants, announced that GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) has submitted a regulatory application for its malaria vaccine candidate, RTS,S, to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and it has been accepted for regulatory review. RTS,S contains Agenus’ QS-21 Stimulon® adjuvant, which is part of GSK’s AS01 proprietary adjuvant system. Adjuvants can enhance the immune response when used in combination with antigens in vaccines.

