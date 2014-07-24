SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Policy

Agenus Release: First Vaccine Candidate for Malaria is Accepted for EU Regulatory Review

July 24, 2014 | 
1 min read

free biotech news Get the latest biotech news where you want it. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), an immuno-oncology company developing a portfolio of checkpoint modulators (CPMs), heat shock protein peptide-based vaccines, and adjuvants, announced that GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) has submitted a regulatory application for its malaria vaccine candidate, RTS,S, to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and it has been accepted for regulatory review. RTS,S contains Agenus’ QS-21 Stimulon® adjuvant, which is part of GSK’s AS01 proprietary adjuvant system. Adjuvants can enhance the immune response when used in combination with antigens in vaccines.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

Regulatory
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Wall sign of the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings in Denmark
Mergers & acquisitions
Unions, Public Interest Groups Call on FTC to Challenge Novo Holdings-Catalent Acquisition
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA sign outside its office in Maryland
Regulatory
FDA Pushes Back PDUFA Dates for Amgen and Intercept
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA Tracker
Avadel Expands Lumryz to Children with Narcolepsy
October 18, 2024
 · 
191 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Businessman rejecting money in white envelope offered by his partner in the dark, anti bribery concept - panoramic banner
Business
Vanda Rejects Another Acquisition Offer From Cycle, Affirms Confidence in Business
October 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac